

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - M&G plc (MNG.L) reported full year 2025 IFRS profit after tax of 314 million pounds compared to a loss of 347 million pounds, prior year, mainly driven by improved short-term fluctuations in investment returns and reduced mismatches arising on application of IFRS 17. For the year ended 31 December 2025, adjusted operating profit before tax was 838 million pounds compared to 837 million pounds, last year. Assets under management and administration was 375.9 billion pounds.



The Group said it is firmly committed to delivering an average annual growth in adjusted operating profit before tax of at least 5% over 2025-2027, and expects a meaningful acceleration in AOP growth in 2026. The Group noted that it is on-track to achieve the target of 2.7 billion pounds cumulative OCG excluding new business strain over 2025-2027.



M&G plc shares are trading at 300.40 pence, down 0.068%.



