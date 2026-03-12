The Law Debenture Corporation (LWDB) has published 2025 results, a year in which it built on its long-term record of outperformance versus its broad UK equity market benchmark and peers. We believe LWDB's unique combination of a UK investment trust and a cash-generative professional services operating business (IPS) are core to this performance. In 2025, portfolio returns were driven by strong stock selection across the range of market capitalisations, with investment flexibility supported by the earnings and cash flow of IPS. With debt and IPS at fair value, NAV total return of 28% was 4.4pp ahead of the benchmark and DPS increased by 6.0%.

