

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag SE (BNTGF.PK) reported a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR269.7 million, or EUR1.83 per share. This compares with EUR543.7 million, or EUR3.71 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.6% to EUR15.171 billion from EUR16.237 billion last year.



Brenntag SE earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR269.7 Mln. vs. EUR543.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.83 vs. EUR3.71 last year. -Revenue: EUR15.171 Bln vs. EUR16.237 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News