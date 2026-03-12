White Gold Corp. Makes New High-Grade Copper Discovery with Bedrock Samples up to 0.96% Copper at Lost Pup Target and Highlights Prospectivity of the Titan - Lost Pup Mineralized Trend on its Hen Property, Yukon, Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO)(OTCQX:WHGOF)(FRA:29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of copper mineralization at the newly identified Lost Pup target on its 100% owned Hen Property in west-central Yukon, Canada. Initial bedrock sampling from the showing, which was initially exposed by placer mining operations, returned values up to 0.96% Copper (Cu), with additional samples grading 0.94%, 0.61% and 0.52% Cu from chalcopyrite-bearing quartz veins and fracture zones.

The Lost Pup showing is located 4 km southeast of the Company's Titan target, where historic drilling has returned high-grade gold intercepts including 37.4 g/t Au over 1.5m within a broader interval of 9.48 g/t Au over 6.25m in diamond drilling. Both Lost Pup and Titan are situated along a 6km long NNW-SSE oriented structural thrust corridor coincident with a prominent regional magnetic gradient, suggesting a district-scale mineralized trend with significant potential for both high-grade gold and large-scale copper-gold Minto systems which also hosts the Titan, Guilder and other known targets.

The discovery highlights the potential for intrusive-related copper mineralization along the Titan structural corridor within the Hen property.

David D'Onofrio, CEO, commented, "The discovery of high-grade copper mineralization at Lost Pup is an exciting new development, and yet another example of the abundant opportunities, in addition to the Company's large and growing high grade gold resource, within our truly district scale property portfolio comprised of 21 properties covering over 300,000 hectares in the prolific and under explored White Gold District, which is now seeing a renaissance of interest based on recent exploration success and the advancement of significant projects in the area. The discovery's location along the same mineralized corridor as our high-grade Titan gold discovery makes it even more significant. The combination of high-grade gold, widespread copper mineralization, and a classic porphyry geochemical signature provides compelling evidence that this structural trend is a major mineralizing system. This new discovery expands the footprint of this system and underscores the vast potential of the Hen property, which is ideally located in the heart of the White Gold District."

Highlights

New High-Grade Copper Discovery: New "Lost Pup" showing discovered on the HEN property with rock samples assaying up to 0.96% Cu, with additional samples grading 0.94%, 0.61% and 0.52% Cu.

Minto Copper System Signatures: Mineralization is hosted in chalcopyrite-bearing quartz veins and fracture zones with azurite and malachite exposed in creek outcrop (See Figure 6). Previous drilling at the Titan target also confirmed the presence of significant copper-gold porphyry system mineralization in the area.

Proven High-Grade Gold Corridor: The showing lies on the same structural trend as the Titan target, where past drilling returned 9.48 g/t Au over 6.26 m, including 37.4 g/t Au over 1.5 m (HENTTN20D-003)

Polymetallic Signature: The mineralized system at Titan displays a strong copper, gold, bismuth (Bi), and molybdenum (Mo) geochemical signature, which is characteristic of a large-scale intrusion-related gold system. The Lost Pup showing exhibits a similar Cu-Ag-Bi signature, with samples assaying up to 15.1 g/t silver (Ag), strengthening its connection to the wider mineralizing event.

Strategic Location: The Titan-Lost Pup corridor is located approximately 900m from a mapped occurrence of the Late Cretaceous Sulphur Creek intrusive suite, which is known to be associated with Cu-Au mineralization across the district, including the Casino and Minto deposits, as well as the Coffee and Golden Saddle deposits. Lost Pup lies along a NNW-SSE thrust corridor associated with a regional magnetic high-low contact, which also hosts the White Gold's Titan and Guilder targets and other known targets.

Upcoming Catalysts: Additional results from the Company's exploration program on its district scale portfolio to be released in due course along with further details on the Company's planned spinout of its critical mineral assets, Maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment and finalization and announcement of the Company's 2026 exploration program. The upcoming 2026 program will be largest in the Company's history and is being designed with the objective of meaningfully increasing the size of the Company's known large high-grade gold resource and following up on and/or make new gold and critical mineral discoveries across the Company's district scale land package.

Discovery of the Lost Pup Copper Showing

The Lost Pup showing was identified late in the 2025 exploration program following reports of copper mineralization exposed by placer mining activity within a creek channel on the Hen property. Prospecting and rock sampling confirmed the presence of copper mineralization in altered bedrock exposed in the area (See Figure 6 for Photos of the Rock Samples). The Lost Pup Showing is located approximately 20 km from the company's flagship White Gold and approximately 20 km from the planned Northern Access Gateway major arterial road (Figure 1). The White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits, which collectively contain an estimated 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au), with significant expansion potential on the resource itself and in the immediately surrounding area. The Golden Saddle Main Zone hosts a consistent high-grade core containing 1,100,000 oz Indicated (12.3 Mt @ 2.84 g/t Au) and 93,000 oz Inferred (1.4 Mt @ 2.03 g/t Au) at a 1.0 g/t cut-off. At 3.0 g/t cut-off, this core contains 695,000 oz Indicated (4.4 Mt @ 4.88g/t Au) and 35,000 oz Inferred (269 kt @ 4.07 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025).

Chip sampling across the exposure returned copper values up to 0.96% Cu, with several additional samples grading 0.94%, 0.61% and 0.52% Cu. The mineralization occurs within quartz veins and fracture zones containing chalcopyrite and pyrite, with abundant secondary copper minerals including malachite and azurite developed in the near-surface oxidation zone.

Several samples also returned elevated silver values of up to 15.1 g/t Ag, which correlate positively with copper and may indicate the presence of primary sulphide mineralization within the system. The mineralization is hosted in structurally controlled quartz veins and fracture zones, and the rock samples also returned minor bismuth and trace molybdenum enrichment, consistent with hydrothermal mineralization potentially related to nearby intrusive rocks.

Structural Setting

The Lost Pup showing is located within a structurally complex area where several regional fault systems converge (Figures 2-5), including the Topaz and Vertigo fault zones, which trend WNW-ESE, and the regional Fright fault zone, which trends northeast-southwest across the district. These structures intersect the NNW-SSE oriented Titan Thrust Zone, which coincides with a prominent regional magnetic high-low contact interpreted from airborne magnetic data.

Several of the Company's other exploration targets including Guilder, Titan and Lost Pup occur along this NNW-SSE structural corridor, suggesting it may represent a district-scale mineralized trend associated with intrusive activity along the magnetic gradient. Notably, this corridor closely follows a pronounced regional magnetic high-low contact interpreted from airborne magnetic data, suggesting the structure may mark an important lithologic or intrusive boundary that acted as a pathway for hydrothermal fluids.

Copper-gold dominant targets appear to align along this thrust corridor, while several high-grade gold targets occur along intersecting NE-SW fault zones across White Gold's JPR property, including the Vertigo, Stage Fright, Sabotage, Frenzy and X-Man targets located to the northeast. Additional gold occurrences extend southwest across the Yukon River onto the Company's QV property, including the Chris Creek, Diego, Shadow and Tetra targets. The Chris Creek target appears to be structurally, geochemically and lithologically similar to the VG and Golden Saddle deposits.

The presence of bismuth associated with several gold targets across the district may indicate a broader intrusive-related hydrothermal system, with structural controls influencing the spatial distribution of copper-rich and gold-dominant mineralization.

Relationship to Sulphur Creek and Long Lake Intrusions

The Lost Pup showing occurs approximately 900m southwest of a mapped occurrence of the Sulphur Creek intrusive suite, which is interpreted to represent part of a Late Cretaceous intrusive event associated with mineralization in the region. The combination of this intrusive suite with regional structural corridors is similar to the geological controls recognized at several deposits across the region, including Golden Saddle (White Gold Corp.), Coffee (Fuerte Minerals TSXV:FMT), Minto (Selkirk Copper (TSXV:SCMI), and Casino (Western Copper & Gold TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN).

The proximity of the showing to the mapped intrusive occurrence, together with the observed chalcopyrite-bearing quartz veins and associated copper-silver geochemical signature, suggests the Lost Pup mineralization may represent a structurally controlled hydrothermal occurrence related to intrusive activity within the Titan structural corridor.

Exploration Potential

The discovery of copper mineralization at the Lost Pup target highlights the potential for additional copper-bearing systems within the Hen property and supports the prospectivity of the Titan structural corridor and definitely warrants follow up exploration in the upcoming season.

Future exploration work will focus on detailed geological mapping, additional rock and soil geochemical sampling, structural interpretation, integration of geophysical datasets and evaluation of potential drill targets to better understand the extent and controls of mineralization at Lost Pup and along the broader structural corridor.

Qualified Person

Steven Walsh, P.Geo. and Senior Geologist for the Company is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km2) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025)(1)(2). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Fuerte Metals with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80.0.2 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces gold(3)(2)(4), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1,412.5 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(5)(2)(4). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) White Gold Corp. "White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report Demonstrating Significant 44% Increase in Indicated Resources to 1,732,300 oz Gold (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t) and 13.4% Increase in Inferred Resources to 1,265,900 oz Gold (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t) at its Flagship White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" Press Release 6 Oct, 2025. https://www.whitegoldcorp.ca/news/white-gold-corp-files-technical-report-demonstrating-significant-44-increase-in-indicated-resources-to-1732300-oz-gold-352-million-tonnes-grading-153-gt-and-134-increase-in-inferred-resources-to-1265900-oz-gold-322-million-ton.

(2) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding.

(3) See Fuerte Metals Corp. technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate Update on the Coffee Gold Project, Yukon, Canada", Effective Date August 21, 2025, Report Date October 6, 2025, NI43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Alan J. San Martin, P.Eng., Andy Holloway, P. Eng., Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM., available on SEDAR+

(4) The QP has been unable to verify the information. The information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that are subject of the disclosure

(5) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

