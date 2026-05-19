White Gold Corp. Identifies High-Priority Copper, Gold & Multi Element Porphyry and Epithermal Targets at Guilder and Mt. Hart Targets Following IP Geophysics Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO)(OTCQX:WHGOF)(FRA:29W) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Induced Polarization (IP) and resistivity ground geophysical programs on the Guilder target (Loonie Property) and the Mt. Hart target (Nolan Property) in the prolific White Gold District of west-central Yukon, Canada (Figure 1 - Location Map).

The IP surveys were designed to test beneath extensive, multi-element soil geochemical anomalies and structurally complex corridors identified through recent LiDAR and VLF-EM surveys. The results have successfully outlined multiple compelling, drill-ready chargeability anomalies that exhibit strong spatial correlation with interpreted structural conduits, magnetite-destructive alteration zones, and metal zonation patterns characteristic of porphyry and epithermal systems. These results warrant follow up programs including ground truthing and structural mapping, trenching, and most importantly the initiation of diamond core drilling.

At the Mt. Hart target, DM-1 and DM-2 exhibited the strongest chargeability and resistivity contrasts beneath the most intense multi-element soil anomalies and will be prioritized for immediate trenching and subsequent drilling. Two high priority targets, IPDG-2 and IPDG-5 were identified on the Guilder target on the Loonie property, which will be included in the Company's previously announced spin-out of critical mineral assets into W2 Critical Minerals Corp., a new, Yukon-focused critical minerals exploration company. These results form part of the Company's fully funded work program supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM).

"The integration of our IP geophysics with our robust geochemical and structural datasets has fundamentally advanced our understanding of both the Guilder and Mt. Hart targets," stated Dylan Langille, Vice President of Exploration of White Gold Corp. At Guilder, we are seeing deep chargeability features aligning perfectly with the NW-trending structural corridor that hosts our copper-gold soil anomaly, strongly mirroring a known porphyry system in the area. At Mt. Hart, the IP data has illuminated the structural architecture controlling the high-grade epithermal and porphyry-style signatures mapped at surface."

"These results further underscore the significant discovery potential across our truly district-scale land package in this prolific district. Discovering and advancing early-stage exploration targets remains a core pillar of our exploration pipeline strategy, enabling White Gold to continuously generate new discoveries and drill targets while simultaneously advancing our advanced flagship White Gold Project, which ranks among Canada's highest-grade undeveloped open-pit gold deposits. With an exceptional team in place, we are well positioned to continue to make new discoveries, grow our resources and take them through the ongoing Maiden PEA and beyond," stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.

Highlights:

Guilder Target (Loonie Property)

Corridor-Scale Porphyry Potential: A 23.6 line-km IP survey identified 9 distinct IP chargeability axes (IPGG-1 to IPGG-9) (Figure 2) across three geophysical domains.

Structural and Geochemical Alignment: The strongest chargeability anomalies are intimately associated with the "Guilder Fault"-a 275m-wide, steeply SW-dipping, NW-SE trending structural corridor identified via 2022 LiDAR and 2024 VLF-EM surveys. This corridor controls a 2.2 km long zoned polymetallic soil anomaly featuring a copper-molybdenum core with gold-lead-zinc halos (Figure 3).

Porphyry Analogue Potential: The Guilder structural corridor represents the northwest continuation of a known highly prospective copper-gold porphyry trend. The deep chargeability signatures identified at Guilder closely resemble geophysical characteristics commonly associated with mineralized porphyry systems and provide compelling drill targets for future exploration.

Definition of High Conviction Targets: Three priority target areas have been identified that represent strong, deep-seated chargeability highs flanking the main resistivity low (feeder structure), presenting compelling targets for buried porphyry copper-gold mineralization (Figure 2).

Mt. Hart Target (Nolan Property)

Extensive Target Footprint: A 32.2 line-km IP survey outlined 26 IP chargeability axes (IPGH-1 to IPGH-26)(Figure 4) across five geophysical domains, underlaying a massive 5 km by 3.5 km multi-element soil anomaly (Au-Ag-As-Sb-Bi-Pb-Cu-Mo) (Figure 5, 6, 7).

Structural Control of Mineralization: The IP data highlights the WNW-trending Mt. Hart thrust fault and cross-cutting NE-trending brittle-ductile shear veins, which field mapping confirms are the primary controls on Prospector Mountain intrusive emplacement and chalcopyrite mineralization.

Two Distinct Porphyry/Epithermal Centers: The survey validates the presence of two distinct mineralizing centers: Enchantment Ridge (DM-5/IPGH-26): Late, NW-trending epithermal-style silica flooding associated with intense Au-As soil geochemistry perfectly aligns with shallow, resistive chargeability features. North Mt. Hart (DM-1/IPGH-1): Deep chargeability anomalies correlate with mapped magnetite-destructive, intense potassic alteration zones exhibiting crackle brecciation and anomalous Au-Te-Sb-Bi-Mo-Ag rock geochemistry (Figure 4).

Follow-Up Priorities: Priority domains DM-1 and DM-5, which host the strongest chargeability and resistivity contrasts beneath the most intense multi-element soil anomalies, have been prioritized for immediate trenching and subsequent drilling.

Upcoming Company Milestones

Commencement of the Company's fully funded 2026 exploration program - the largest in White Gold's history - designed to meaningfully increase the Company's high grade gold resources and continue to make gold and critical mineral discoveries, with additional details to be released in due course.

Delivery of a maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Company's flagship White Gold Project.

Advancement of environmental baseline studies necessary to support permitting and production decisions.

Completion of W2 Critical Minerals Corp transaction to Spin-out of significant critical mineral assets (see Company press release dated May 5, 2026) designed to unlock the value of White Gold's critical mineral project portfolio by transferring its portfolio of copper, molybdenum, tungsten and other critical mineral properties into a dedicated, standalone publicly listed vehicle with shares to be distributed to White Gold shareholders.

Guilder Target: Integrating IP with the Porphyry Structural Corridor

The Guilder target, located on the Loonie Property, is characterized by a 2.2 km long zoned polymetallic soil anomaly. Prior to 2025, integration of 2024 VLF-EM data, detailed LiDAR structural interpretation, and ground magnetics identified the "Guilder Fault"-a prominent 275m-wide, NW-SE oriented structural corridor. This corridor is marked by a sharp magnetic contact, separating a strong magnetic high (interpreted as amphibolite) to the southwest from a moderate magnetic signature (interpreted as quartzites or felsic intrusive) to the northeast.

The IP survey (23.6 line-km) was deployed to test this corridor at depths exceeding the 150m limit of the VLF-EM survey, searching for the buried porphyry source driving the surface geochemistry.

The IP results defined three distinct geophysical domains. The most significant is Domain DM-2, a highly chargeable and conductive zone perfectly coincident with the Guilder Fault and the core of the copper-molybdenum soil anomaly. This domain is interpreted as a major structural conduit or alteration zone associated with the emplacement of a buried porphyry system (Figure 1: Loonie-IPRES-Cu Mo - Guilder chargeability/resistivity cross-section plotted against Cu-Mo soil geochemistry and interpreted structural corridor).

Two high-priority, drill-ready targets have been defined:

Target IPDG-2 (Line 600E / 350N): A strong chargeability high flanking a central resistivity low. This signature is classic for the pyritic halo of a porphyry system flanking a hydrothermally altered feeder structure.

Target IPDG-5 (Line 600E / 1050N): A deep, strong chargeability anomaly directly underlying the transition from copper-dominant to gold-dominant soil geochemistry along the structural corridor.

The integration of the IP data confirms that the Guilder target shares striking geological, structural, and geophysical similarities with the porphyry projects in the area, where historic drilling of similar deep chargeability anomalies successfully intersected copper-gold porphyry mineralization.

Mt. Hart Target: Illuminating Structurally Controlled Porphyry Centres

The Mt. Hart target, located on the Nolan Property, hosts a large 5 km by 3.5 km multi-element soil anomaly. Detailed structural mapping in 2021 identified that the area is underlain by the Late Cretaceous Prospector Mountain Intrusive Suite, whose emplacement is controlled by the WNW-trending Mt. Hart thrust fault. Mineralization is structurally controlled, occurring in NE-trending sheeted chalcopyrite-bearing shear veins and magnetite-destructive iron-oxidized zones.

The IP survey (32.2 line-km) was designed to test beneath the Carmacks Volcanics, which are interpreted to act as a cap rock sealing a deeper porphyry system. The survey successfully identified 26 chargeability axes across five domains, perfectly illuminating the structural and alteration architecture mapped at surface.

The IP data strongly supports the presence of two distinct mineralizing centers previously hypothesized by the Company:

Enchantment Ridge Epithermal/Porphyry Lithocap: On the northwest aspect of Enchantment Ridge, strong, shallow chargeability anomalies coincident with high resistivity align perfectly with mapped NW-trending epithermal-style silica flooding and intense Au-As soil geochemistry. This is interpreted as the high-level epithermal expression or lithocap of a porphyry system. North Mt. Hart Porphyry Center: Deep, strong chargeability anomalies (Domain DM-1) correlate directly with mapped zones of intense potassic alteration, crackle brecciation, and anomalous multi-element (Au-Te-Sb-Bi-Mo-Ag) rock geochemistry.

Domain DM-5 represents another highly prospective area, characterized by moderate to strong chargeability associated with a major NW-SE resistivity contact, interpreted as a primary structural control channeling mineralizing fluids.

Next Steps

The Company is encouraged by the success of the gradient and dipole-dipole survey programs in detecting chargeability and resistivity anomalies beneath the soil geochemistry anomalies at both the Mt. Hart and Guilder targets. The broad scale gradient and targeted dipole surveys have defined many prospective drill targets. These results warrant extensive follow up programs including ground truthing and structural mapping, trenching, and most importantly the initiation of diamond core drilling. In addition, the company has identified and defined other targets across both properties that would benefit from future geophysical survey programs.

Regional Setting - The Dawson Range and Critical Mineral Belt

The Dawson Range is an east-southeast trending mountain belt that hosts numerous significant mineral deposits and prospects along the Minto-Carmacks Copper Belt, including the Casino copper-gold porphyry deposit in the west owned by Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN, NYSE:WRN) which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper (2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu) and Inferred Resources of 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper (1,412.5 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu)(1)(2)(4). In the southeast near the community of Carmacks, the Minto Mine owned by Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. (TSX.V: SCMI, OTCQB: SKRKF) contains Indicated Resources of 12.588Mt grading 1.203% Cu, 0.461 g/t Au, 1.728 thousand ounces Ag for 333.8 M lbs copper, 186.6 k oz gold, and 1.728 M ounces silver and Inferred Resources of 23.658 Mt grading 1.048 % Cu, 0.387 g/t Au, 3.9 g/t Ag for 546.8 M lbs copper, 294.7 K ounces gold, and 2.9681 K ounces silver(5)(2). It also hosts the Carmacks Copper project, which contains Measured and Indicated Resources of 36.25 Mt grading 0.81 % Cu, 3.25 g/t Ag, 0.26 g/t Au for 651 M lbs of copper, 3.79 M ounces silver, and 302 K ounces of gold(6)(2), owned by Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V:CAM, OTCQB:CAMNF) Both deposits are interpreted as metamorphosed copper-gold-silver porphyry systems. Porphyry deposits in the Dawson Range occur in two principal age groups: Late Triassic (e.g., Minto, Carmacks) and Late Cretaceous (e.g., Casino, Cash, Revenue). In addition to porphyry-style mineralization, the Dawson Range also hosts epithermal, skarn, and polymetallic to gold-dominant veins, breccias, and fracture zones (7). Owing to this diverse and highly prospective mineral endowment, the region has attracted increasing attention and investment in recent years from both junior and major mining companies.

Critical Minerals Portfolio

The results reported in this news release further demonstrate White Gold Corp's disciplined and repeatable approach to advancing early-stage geochemical and geophysical anomalies into drill targets. This press release represents the final two of three executed induced polarization ("IP") geophysical programs and highlights the growing significance of its critical minerals' portfolio that is proposed to be spun-out to W2 Critical Minerals. The Mt. Hart target on the Nolan Property will remain under the Company's ownership, while the Guilder Target on the Loonie Property will be included in the spin-out of the Company's critical mineral projects, under W2 Critical Minerals' ownership. See the Company's press release dated May 5, 2026 for additional details.

Phase I surveys completed during the previous field season targeted three priority multi-element porphyry systems: the Bridget target on the Pedlar property, the Guilder target on the Loonie property, and the Mount Hart target on the Nolan property. These targets represent advanced early-stage copper-gold ± molybdenum systems supported by large, coherent soil geochemical anomalies, favorable geological settings, and now confirmed subsurface chargeability and resistivity responses, collectively generating multiple drill targets.

W2 Critical Minerals portfolio also includes several earlier-stage properties that host large, multi-element geochemical anomalies within permissive geological settings and represent compelling future growth opportunities. Additional information on these other projects which include the Isaac Target, Hayes Property, Aries Target, Wolf Property, Hunker Property, Titan Target and Henderson Property can be found the recent press release announcement on May 5, 2026.

Collectively, the Company's critical minerals portfolio spans targets at varying stages of advancement-from geophysics defined IP porphyry systems to earlier-stage geochemical targets-providing W2 Critical Minerals with a scalable and repeatable pipeline of exploration opportunities. The IP results reinforce the effectiveness of this exploration strategy and position the Company to continue systematically advancing critical minerals targets across its extensive Yukon land package.

About IP Survey

Gradient electrode arrays were applied for the main IP coverage completed across the three targets. In this configuration, the current electrodes are in a fixed position whilst the survey is carried out in the central third of central half along the AB axis and half or two-thirds perpendicular to the AB axis. This electrode array has good lateral resolution, and for the given geological setting, the penetration depth ("PD") mainly depends on the AB length.

Examples of gradient array and dipole-dipole lines deployed across the 2025 IP survey locations.

Qualified Person

Dylan Langille, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for the Company is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km2) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025)(3)(4). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Fuerte Metals with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80.0.2 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces gold(8)(2)(4), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1,412.5 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(1)(2)(4). For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

(2) The QP has been unable to verify the information. The information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that are subject of the disclosure.

(3) White Gold Corp. "White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report Demonstrating Significant 44% Increase in Indicated Resources to 1,732,300 oz Gold (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t) and 13.4% Increase in Inferred Resources to 1,265,900 oz Gold (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t) at its Flagship White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" Press Release 6 Oct, 2025. https://www.whitegoldcorp.ca/news/white-gold-corp-files-technical-report-demonstrating-significant-44-increase-in-indicated-resources-to-1732300-oz-gold-352-million-tonnes-grading-153-gt-and-134-increase-in-inferred-resources-to-1265900-oz-gold-322-million-ton

(4) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding.

(5) See December 1, 2025 News Release "Selkirk Copper Announces Initial Drill Results - Successfully Expands Minto North West Zone with a High-Grade Intercept of 5.21% Cu, 0.47 g/t Au, 26.68 g/t Ag over 8.7m within a broader zone of 2.39% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au and 11.61 g/t Ag over 23.4 m in drill hole 25SCM001.

(6) See Cascadia Minerals New Release dated June 9, 2025 "Cascadia Minerals and Granite Creek Copper Announce Merger to Create a Leading Yukon Copper-Gold Exploration and Development Company".

(7) Allan, M.M., Mortensen, J.K., Hart, C.J.R., Bailey, L.A., Sánchez, M.G., Ciolkiewicz, W., McKenzie, G.G. and Creaser, R.A., 2013, Magmatic and Metallogenic Framework of West-Central Yukon and Eastern Alaska: Society of Economic Geologists, Special Publication 17, pp. 111-168.

(8) See Fuerte Metals press release titled "Fuerte Announces Transformational Acquisition of the Coffee Project from Newmont Corporation" dated September 15, 2025.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "proposed", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; the proposed spin-out of its critical minerals portfolio; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company's properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include:

The expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold properties and the proposed spin-out of its critical minerals portfolio; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company's properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated July 29, 2020 available on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Contact Information:

David D'Onofrio

Chief Executive Officer

White Gold Corp.

(647) 930-1880

ir@whitegoldcorp.ca

Request Meeting: https://calendly.com/meet-with-wgo/15min

SOURCE: White Gold Corp.

Figure 1 - DISTRICT MAP-NOL_LOO 1_FINAL

Figure 2 - Loonie Targets Over Chargeability_FINAL

Figure 3 -Loonie-IPRES-Cu Mo_FINAL_compressed

Figure 4 - Nolan Targets Over Chargeability_FINAL

Figure 5 - Nolan-IPRES-Au-Mo_FINAL-compressed

Figure 6 - Nolan IPRES-Cu Ag_FINAL_compressed

Figure 7 - Nolan IPRES-Te Bi_FINAL_compressed

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/white-gold-corp.-identifies-high-priority-copper-gold-and-multi-element-porphyry-1168149