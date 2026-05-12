White Gold Corp.: White Gold Corp Appoints Hans Smit as Technical Advisor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / White Gold Corp. (TSX.V:WGO)(OTCQX:WHGOF)(FRA:29W) (the "Company" or "White Gold") is pleased to announce that Hans Smit, P.Geo. has agreed to join the White Gold team as a Technical Advisor. Mr. Smit will provide strategic technical guidance in support of the Company's ongoing resource expansion and economic evaluation activities including the preparation of a maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on its flagship White Gold Project, located in west-central Yukon, Canada.

"We are very pleased to welcome Hans to the White Gold team," said David D'Onofrio, CEO of White Gold Corp. "Hans is a highly accomplished professional who brings over 40 years of experience across all aspects of the mineral industry, from grassroots exploration through feasibility, permitting and development. His track record of successfully advancing gold projects in Canada, including the Yukon, as well as internationally, makes him an ideal addition to our team as we advance the White Gold Project through its maiden PEA and beyond, and continue to demonstrate the potential of our district scale land package in the emerging White Gold District."

"White Gold is a premier gold project in a first-tier jurisdiction," said Hans Smit. "The project's success to date is a reflection of the talent and dedication of the team in place. I look forward to working with the team as they evaluate the economic, environmental and social aspects related to potential development of the current mineral resource and continue exploration for additional gold ounces. In my experience in the mineral exploration industry, it is clear that good projects combined with good people is the key to success."

About Hans Smit, P.Geo.

Mr. Smit is a Professional Geologist with over 40 years of experience in all aspects of the mineral industry. Career successes include being one of the founders of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA, NYSE: ORLA) and guiding the evaluation of the Camino Rojo oxide gold project in Zacatecas State, Mexico as Orla's former Chief Operating Officer. After managing a positive feasibility study, permitting and the start of construction engineering and procurement for an open pit mine and heap leach facility at Camino Rojo, Mr. Smit retired as COO of Orla in December of 2019. The Camino Rojo project was built on time and capital costs were in line with feasibility projections.

From January 2022 through December 2023, Mr. Smit was President and CEO of Gold Candle Ltd., a private company evaluating the large Kerr-Addison gold project(6) in eastern Ontario. During his tenure at Gold Candle, Hans initiated detailed geological, engineering, environmental and economic evaluations of the project, in addition to overseeing a significant exploration program. One of the exploration successes during this time was the discovery of the high-grade Geminid nickel deposit.

As Vice President Exploration for Grayd Resource Corporation, Mr. Smit was one of the key people who brought the La India heap-leach gold project in Mexico from grassroots exploration stage to an advanced project. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) acquired Grayd and brought La India into production, using a mine and production plan based on the work he led.

Mr. Smit also guided exploration, feasibility, and permitting work on other Canadian gold projects including the original feasibility study at Dublin Gulch in the Yukon.

Mr. Smit retired from full-time employment in 2024 but has continued to be active as a strategic advisor to a select group of mineral exploration and development companies.

About White Gold Corp.

The Company owns a portfolio of 15,364 quartz claims across 21 properties covering 305,102 hectares (3,051 km2) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain resource estimate of 1,732,300 ounces of gold in indicated resources (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 grams per tonne gold) and 1,265,900 ounces of gold in inferred resources (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t Au) (see the Company's news release dated October 6, 2025)(1)(2). Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Fuerte Metals with Measured and Indicated Resources of 80.0.2 Mt grading 1.15 g/t Au for 2.96 million ounces of gold, and Inferred Resources of 21.2 Mt grading 1.17 g/t Au for 0.80 million ounces gold(2)(3)(4), and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 2,490.7 Mt grading 0.18 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu for 14.8 million ounces of gold and 7.6 billion pounds of copper, and Inferred Resources of 1,412.5 Mt grading 0.14 g/t Au, 0.10% Cu for 6.3 million ounces of gold and 3.1 billion pounds of copper(2)(3)(5).

For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.

(1) See October 6, 2025 News Release "White Gold Corp. Files Technical Report Demonstrating Significant 44% Increase in Indicated Resources to 1,732,300 oz Gold (35.2 million tonnes grading 1.53 g/t) and 13.4% Increase in Inferred Resources to 1,265,900 oz Gold (32.2 million tonnes grading 1.22 g/t) at its Flagship White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada" https://www.whitegoldcorp.ca/news/white-gold-corp-files-technical-report-demonstrating-significant-44-increase-in-indicated-resources-to-1732300-oz-gold-352-million-tonnes-grading-153-gt-and-134-increase-in-inferred-resources-to-1265900-oz-gold-322-million-ton.

(2) All numbers are rounded. Overall numbers may not be exact due to rounding.

(3) The QP has been unable to verify the information. The information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the properties that are subject of the disclosure.

(4) See Fuerte Metals press release titled "Fuerte Announces Transformational Acquisition of the Coffee Project from Newmont Corporation" dated September 15, 2025.

(5) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.

(6) See Gold Candle Ltd. Press release dated June 3, 2025 titled Gold Candle Files Technical Report for Kerr-Addison and Geminid Deposits.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the a maiden preliminary economic assessment on the White Gold Project and other future goals and objectives of the Company. Generally, but not always, forward- looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: expectations regarding future business goals and objectives, no known mineral reserves or resources, reliance on key management and other personnel, potential downturns in economic conditions, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, and risks generally associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approval.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Contact Information:

David D'Onofrio

Chief Executive Officer

White Gold Corp.

(647) 930-1880

ir@whitegoldcorp.ca

Request Meeting: https://calendly.com/meet-with-wgo/15min

SOURCE: White Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/white-gold-corp-appoints-hans-smit-as-technical-advisor-1166058