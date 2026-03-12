

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Central Command has warned civilians that the Iranian regime is using civilian ports along the Strait of Hormuz to conduct military operations that threaten international shipping.



CENTCOM urged civilians in Iran to immediately avoid all port facilities where Iranian naval forces are operating, as Civilian ports used for military purposes lose protected status and become legitimate military targets under international law.



It urged Iranian dockworkers, administrative personnel, and commercial vessel crews to avoid Iranian naval vessels and military equipment.



Iranian naval forces have positioned military vessels and equipment within civilian ports serving commercial maritime traffic, according to a press release issued by the CENTCOM.



It warned that the U.S. military cannot guarantee civilian safety in or near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes. However, 'American forces will continue taking every feasible precaution to minimize harm to civilians.'



Three attacks were reported on ships in the key transit route for oil out of the Persian Gulf in the past two days.



The UN quoted the Master of a container ship as saying that an unknown projectile struck the vessel in the early hours of Thursday, 35 nautical miles north of Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates.



A small fire broke out, but no crew were injured in that incident, according to the UK's national Maritime Trade Operations platform.



The UN International Maritime Organization has confirmed that two tankers were struck near the Iraqi port of Khor Al Zubair on Wednesday. One Indian seafarer was killed in the attack, which also caused a fire.



The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important and strategic maritime corridors, with nearly one-fifth of global oil trade and large volumes of commercial goods passing through it each day.



Several vessels have reportedly been struck while attempting to cross the chokepoint since the conflict escalated. Traffic has fallen sharply, from a daily average of 129 ships in February to just a handful in March.



Any disruption in the narrow waterway can quickly affect global energy markets and supply chains, raising transport and insurance costs and delaying shipments.



As the Middle East war entered its 13th day, oil prices are climbing back to around $100 a barrel as attacks on shipping and energy infrastructure disrupt key supply routes.



National health authorities in Iran reported more than 1300 deaths and 9000 injuries in attacks since February 28. Lebanon report at least 570 deaths and more than 1400 injuries. 15 people were killed and 2142 others injured in Iranian counter-attacks in Israel.



Meanwhile, touring Verst Logistics in Hebron, Kentucky, Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said U.S. forces knocked out Iran's 58 naval ships and 31 mine layers.



'Over the past 11 days, our military has virtually destroyed Iran. It's a tough country. Their air force is gone, totally gone. That took the better part of about three hours. They no longer have radar. They don't have anti-aircraft equipment.'



'They don't have anything. Their missiles are down 90 percent. Their drones are down 85 percent. We're blowing up the factories where they're made left and right,' Trump added.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News