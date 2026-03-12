

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $426.30 million, or $1.93 per share. This compares with $191.22 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $10.911 billion from $10.304 billion last year.



Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $426.30 Mln. vs. $191.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.93 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $10.911 Bln vs. $10.304 Bln last year.



