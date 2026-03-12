Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
H+H International A/S: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Company announcement No. 04/2026

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of H+H International A/S (H+H) hereby invites the company's shareholders to attend the annual general meeting on Tuesday 14 April 2026 at 11.00 am CEST at Copenhagen Marriott Hotel, Kalvebod Brygge 5, 1560 Copenhagen V, Denmark.

Shareholders who are unable to attend the Annual General Meeting are strongly encouraged to exercise their rights by submitting a proxy or casting their vote by post prior to the meeting.

The agenda and further information about the meeting can be found in the attached convening notice and at H+H's website: https://www.hplush.com/en/investor-relations/shareholders/annual-general-meetings.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
niclas.kristensen@hplush.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/4320261/3979701.pdf

H+H_AGM Notice 2026

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21438/4320261/99c7200a52cee6e3.pdf

H H company announcement no 4-2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hh-international-as-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-302712252.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
