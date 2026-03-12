Anzeige
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
12.03.26 | 12:03
35,480 Euro
+0,62 % +0,220
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
Aperam S.A.: Aperam added to BEL 20 index by Euronext following 2026 annual review

DJ Aperam added to BEL 20 index by Euronext following 2026 annual review 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam added to BEL 20 index by Euronext following 2026 annual review 
12-March-2026 / 11:59 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Aperam added to BEL 20 index by Euronext following 2026 annual review 
Luxembourg, 12 March 2026 (12:00 CET)  - Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys and specialty steel, 
as well as recycling and renewables, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the BEL 20 stock market index, effective 
23 March 2026, following the results of the 2026 annual review of the BEL Family indices conducted by Euronext. 
 
The BEL 20 is the benchmark equity index of Euronext Brussels and tracks the performance of the twenty largest and most 
liquid companies listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange. This annual adjustment reflects evolving market dynamics and 
seeks to ensure that the index accurately represents the Belgian equity landscape. 
 
Nicolas Changeur, CFO of Aperam, commented: "We are proud to represent the Belgian equity market and are grateful to 
our shareholders, employees, and partners for their continued support. Our inclusion in the BEL 20 further strengthens 
our market profile, and highlights our unique integrated business model and the value we create across our worldwide 
operations. The recent announcement of investments totaling EUR160 million in Europe to further develop alloys and 
specialties, enhance energy efficiency, and improve operational synergies in the region represents a positive step in 
the company's ongoing development and recognition within the European capital markets." 
 
2026 also marks the 15th anniversary of Aperam's spin-off from ArcelorMittal and its listing on the Amsterdam, Paris, 
and Luxembourg stock exchanges. Over the last six years, despite global economic uncertainties and rapidly evolving 
markets, Aperam has proven the resilience of its business model through the Leadership Journey - a multi-year program 
focused on transformation, cost efficiency, and sustainable growth. This initiative has strengthened Aperam's position 
beyond its origins in European stainless steel, transforming the company into a diversified, high-value materials group 
with a global presence across five continents in recycling, renewables, alloys, distribution, and stainless steel. 
 
Since 2023, Aperam has also been a member of the BEL ESG stock market index, further reflecting its commitment to 
sustainability and responsible business practices. In Paris, Aperam is included in the CAC Mid 60 index and, 
consequently, is also part of the broader SBF 120 index. In addition, Aperam is a member of the AMX (Amsterdam Midcap 
index). 
 
Aperam is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, utilizing a single order book 
system that enables seamless trading across major European markets, including Paris and Brussels. The company trades 
under the ticker symbol APAM and the ISIN LU0569974404. In addition, Aperam is listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange and 
operates an ADR program in the United States under the ticker symbol APEMY. This allows investors to trade Aperam 
shares in USD during U.S. market hours, without needing to access European exchanges directly. 

About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. The business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator 
in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & 
China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce 
low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys 
scrap. With BioEnergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry and with 
Aperam Recycling, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in 
the circular economy. 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 

Contact 

Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com 
 
Communication / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2290452 12-March-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2290452&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 12, 2026 06:59 ET (10:59 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
