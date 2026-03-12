

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The number of American citizens who have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East since February 28 has risen to 43,000.



The Department of State said it has completed more than three dozen charter flights and has safely evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East.



While commercial flight availability across the region continues to improve, Department of State charter flights and ground transport operations will scale down as seats available on the Department's charter options are significantly greater than the demand from Americans in the region. On March 11, the Department of State contacted nearly 9,000 American citizens in the United Arab Emirates to offer U.S. government charter flights. Despite those efforts, those flights departed the UAE with available seats due to a lack of demand.



Most Americans who requested assistance have declined assistance when offered, opting either to remain in country or book commercial flight options, according to the State Department.



'Through the State Department's 24/7 Task Force, we have directly assisted over 30,000 Americans abroad, offering security guidance and travel assistance,' it said in a press release.



Americans in the Middle East who need assistance have been urged to call the U.S. Department of State, 24/7, at +1-202-501-4444.



