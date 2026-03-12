

TRIESTE (dpa-AFX) - Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (ARZGY) announced earnings for its that Increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR4.172 billion. This compares with EUR3.724 billion last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to EUR98.124 billion from EUR95.190 billion last year.



Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. earnings at glance (GAAP):



