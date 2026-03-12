Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Tana Resources Corp. (CSE: TANA) ("TANA" or the "Company") - at the request of CIRO, the Company wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About TANA

Tana Resources Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high value mining projects. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through the acquisition of projects with significant technical merit. The Company's management team has many years of experience in exploration, finance and efficient public company management.

