Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma initiates tablet manufacturing ahead of phase 2b clinical study

Uppsala, Sweden, March 12, 2026. Dicot Pharma AB announces that the company has successfully completed the development of LIB-01 as a tablet and initiated manufacturing of tablets ahead of the upcoming phase 2b clinical study.

Dicot Pharma is conducting preparations ahead of the planned phase 2b clinical study with its drug candidate LIB-01, developed as a new treatment concept for erectile dysfunction.

Today, the company announces that a tablet formulation with favorable characteristics and stability for use in clinical studies has been successfully developed from a previous oral formulation. This week, manufacturing of tablets with the active substance and placebo for the phase 2b study has begun. The plan is to initiate the clinical study in the second half of 2026.

"It's a great achievement that we have now been able to develop and start the manufacturing of LIB-01 as a well-functioning tablet ahead of the phase 2b study. The switch to tablet formulation is well-timed in the development process, from both regulatory and investment perspectives. It reduces the project's risk level and gives us a distinct advantage in future commercial tablet development," says Elin Trampe, CEO of Dicot Pharma.

For further information, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 17,000 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.