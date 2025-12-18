Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma signs agreement with CRO ahead of phase 2b study with LIB-01

Uppsala, Sweden, December 18, 2025. Dicot Pharma AB has signed an agreement with a global contract research organization (CRO) to prepare for the planned phase 2b clinical study of the drug candidate LIB-01. The study will be conducted in the US and Europe and is expected to start during the second half of 2026.

Dicot Pharma has contracted a CRO to conduct preparation activities ahead of the planned phase 2b clinical study of the drug candidate LIB-01 that is being developed for erectile dysfunction. The study will be conducted in the US and in Europe.

As part of the preparations, the study design will be finalized, the study protocol developed, and relevant documentation compiled for submission of applications to initiate clinical studies in each region: Investigational New Drug (IND) in the US, and a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in Europe. The collaboration will be followed by a new agreement ahead of study start and completion. The phase 2b clinical study is expected to begin during the second half of 2026.

"We are happy to initiate the collaboration with one of the largest global CRO's. They have vast experience in contract research and business development with specific competence within erectile dysfunction as a therapeutic area, which makes them an ideal partner for us," says Elin Trampe, CEO at Dicot Pharma.

For further information, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 17,400 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.