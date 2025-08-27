Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 27.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patentschutz bis in die 2040er - Biotech-Geheimtipp vor möglichem Fast-Track-Durchbruch in den USA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQTV | ISIN: SE0011178458 | Ticker-Symbol: KN0
Frankfurt
27.08.25 | 08:13
0,078 Euro
-16,13 % -0,015
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DICOT PHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DICOT PHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2025 07:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma included in global stock index

Uppsala, Sweden, August 27, 2025. As of today, the Swedish, erectile dysfunction drug developer Dicot Pharma has been incorporated into the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index, managed by MSCI, the world's leading provider of equity indexes. The market-weighted index comprises 6,500 companies considered to represent the segment globally and is widely used as a benchmark by funds and institutional investors.

The MSCI Global Micro Cap Index encompasses companies with a market capitalization of up to approximately USD 300 million from 23 developed markets, serving as an investment basis for index funds and institutional asset managers worldwide. Six new Swedish companies have qualified for inclusion, among them pharmaceutical company Dicot Pharma, thereby meeting MSCI's criteria for investability - which considers factors such as market capitalization, liquidity, and transparency.

"Being selected for this index is a mark of quality. It demonstrates that our company meets international investment standards on a global level. The increased visibility that comes with this is fully in line with our strategy of putting Dicot Pharma on the international map," says Elin Trampe, CEO of Dicot Pharma.

For further information, please contact:
Elin Trampe, CEO
Phone: +46 72 502 10 10
E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB
Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 13,700 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.