Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma included in global stock index

Uppsala, Sweden, August 27, 2025. As of today, the Swedish, erectile dysfunction drug developer Dicot Pharma has been incorporated into the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index, managed by MSCI, the world's leading provider of equity indexes. The market-weighted index comprises 6,500 companies considered to represent the segment globally and is widely used as a benchmark by funds and institutional investors.

The MSCI Global Micro Cap Index encompasses companies with a market capitalization of up to approximately USD 300 million from 23 developed markets, serving as an investment basis for index funds and institutional asset managers worldwide. Six new Swedish companies have qualified for inclusion, among them pharmaceutical company Dicot Pharma, thereby meeting MSCI's criteria for investability - which considers factors such as market capitalization, liquidity, and transparency.

"Being selected for this index is a mark of quality. It demonstrates that our company meets international investment standards on a global level. The increased visibility that comes with this is fully in line with our strategy of putting Dicot Pharma on the international map," says Elin Trampe, CEO of Dicot Pharma.

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 13,700 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.