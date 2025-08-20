Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.08.2025
WKN: A2PQTV | ISIN: SE0011178458
Frankfurt
20.08.25 | 08:12
0,065 Euro
+8,21 % +0,005
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2025 12:00 Uhr
Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma's Phase 2a study completed - results within three months

Uppsala, Sweden, August 20, 2025. Today, potency drug developer Dicot Pharma announces that the clinical part of its phase 2a study has been completed, as the final participant now has completed the last study visit. Results from the study will be reported within three months.

Dicot Pharma had previously communicated that the phase 2a study, evaluating the candidate LIB-01's effect on erectile function, was expected to be completed in August. Today, the company confirms this as all participants now have completed the final study visit. The next step includes cleaning of collected data, database lock, and subsequent statistical analysis before results can be reported. This process is expected to take two to three months.

"We have just received confirmation that all participants have now completed their visits, marking the completion of the clinical work. Throughout this phase 2a study we have successfully passed each checkpoint in accordance with the original development plan, not least thanks to an excellent effort by our clinical partner CTC. We are now very much looking forward to these important results," says Elin Trampe, CEO of Dicot Pharma.

About the phase 2a study
The purpose of the phase 2a study is to evaluate the effect of LIB-01 on erectile function in men with erectile dysfunction. Each subject participates in the study for eight weeks after dosing. The efficacy of LIB-01 is evaluated using the International Index of Erectile Function questionnaire. The trial is double blind and placebo controlled. This means that neither the clinical staff administering the study drug, nor the participants, know which subjects are receiving LIB-01 and which are receiving placebo.

For further information, please contact:
Elin Trampe, CEO
Phone: +46 72 502 10 10
E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB
Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 12,800 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
