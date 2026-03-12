Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
Acer Reports FY2025 Consolidated Revenue of NT$275.63 Billion, Net Income of NT$3.78 Billion and NT$1.3 Cash Dividend Per Share

TAIPEI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and fiscal 2025 ended December 31. In the fourth quarter, Acer reported consolidated revenues of NT$74.36 billion, up 12.6% YoY; gross profits of NT$8.59 billion, up 23.6% year-on-year (YoY) with 11.6% margin; operating income of NT$1.87 billion, up 82.3% YoY with 2.5% margin; and net income [1] of NT$1.07 billion with earning-per-share (EPS) of NT$0.36.

For the full year of 2025, consolidated revenues reached NT$275.63 billion, up 4.1% YoY; gross profits of NT$29.99 billion, up 7.1% YoY with 10.9% margin; operating income of NT$5.14 billion, up 5.5% YoY with 1.9% margin; and net income [2] of NT$3.78 billion with earning-per-share (EPS) of NT$1.26.

Acer's strategy to build multiple business engines continued to make progress, reaching a total of 16 public subsidiaries by the end of 2025. Businesses other than personal computers [2] and displays contributed 32.2% of revenues and significantly higher in operating income in 2025.

The Board has approved a cash dividend of NT$1.3 per share, based on ex-dividend record date of June 26 for distribution on July 16.

[1] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements
[2] Personal computers business includes desktop and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

© 2026 PR Newswire
