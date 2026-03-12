Reeflex Solutions Inc. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Update on MCTO

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV:RFX) ("Reeflex" or the "Company") is providing this bi-weekly status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

As announced on December 31, 2025, the Company applied for and was granted a management cease trade order ("MCTO") by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC"), as principal regulator of the Company, due to a delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications (the "Certificates") for the financial year ended August 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") by the required deadline of December 29, 2025.

The MCTO restricts the Company's CEO and CFO from trading in the Company's securities until the Annual Filings are made but will not affect the ability of the general investing public to trade in the Company's common shares.

As disclosed in the Company's initial default announcement, the Company underwent a complex transaction, transitioning from a private, family-owned business to a fully IFRS-compliant public company by way of a reverse takeover transaction on May 16, 2025, and related acquisition of Coil Solutions Inc. ("CSI") on May 15, 2025 (together, the "Transaction"). The Company changed its year end from December 31, 2025 to August 31, 2025 to align with the year end of its operating subsidiary, CSI. The Company also appointed MNP LLP as its new auditor, who advised that the Company's interim financial statements for the quarter ended May 31, 2025, accompanying MD&A and Certificates (the "Q3 Filings") are required to be restated to reflect CSI's results only from the May 15, 2025 acquisition date, in accordance with IFRS. The need to restate the Q3 Filings, together with first-time public company audit requirements, extended the time required to complete the audit of the Company's year-end results and the preparation of the Annual Filings.

The Company received the approval of the ASC to complete the Annual Filings, the restatement of the Q3 Filings and the Company's interim financial statements for the quarter ended November 30, 2025, accompanying MD&A and Certificates (the "Q1 Filings"), on or before February 19, 2026. However, the continued complexity of the audit requirements, together with work required to ensure that the Company's disclosure is appropriate and consistent across the Annual Filings, the restated Q3 Filings and Q1 Filings, has resulted in additional delays. The Company has requested, but not yet received, a further extension from the ASC to complete the Annual Filings, the restated Q3 Filings and the Q1 Filings by March 16, 2026.

In accordance with the requirements of NP 12-203, the Company confirms that as of the date of this announcement (i) there have been no material changes to the information previously disclosed regarding the default that have not been generally disclosed; (ii) there have been no failures by the Company in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there have been no other specified defaults by the Company under NP 12-203; (iv) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (v) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

