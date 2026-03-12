Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
WKN: A402TR | ISIN: US1511902041 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.03.26 | 17:49
1,400 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
12.03.2026 13:36 Uhr
63 Leser
Celularity Inc.: Celularity Reiterates Strategic Commercialization Partnership with NEXGEL Focused on Building Biomaterials Franchise with Established Commercial Products and New 510(k) Pathway Product Opportunities

  • Biovance, Biovance 3L, Natalin, Acelagraft, Interfyl and Centaflex licensed to NEXGEL are established commercial products widely used today in wound care, orthopedics and other indications.
  • Three pipeline 510(k) medical device pathway programs SPARK, FUSE, and ORCHID licensed to NEXGEL are potential market disruptors.
  • Celularity will be the exclusive manufacturer of the licensed products at its FDA-compliant facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, where its vertically integrated manufacturing infrastructure is designed to support scalable, quality-driven production for both commercial-stage products and next-generation placental-derived cellular therapeutics.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) ("Celularity" or the "Company"), a regenerative and cellular medicine company focused on longevity science, today reiterated that its strategic commercialization partnership with NEXGEL, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NXGL) is a focused effort by the two companies to rapidly capitalize on renewed regulatory and reimbursement clarity around placental-derived biomaterials and build sales and market share. The transaction is expected to close no later than April 15, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

"This strategic deal with NEXGEL allows Celularity to focus on a core strength-contract manufacturing-where we have demonstrated over many years our ability to scale and execute cost efficient biomaterial production at a pharmaceutical-like grade," said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "NEXGEL is the ideal partner to take these biomaterial products to the next level, with a disciplined, entrepreneurial approach and proven ability to drive value and market growth across industry verticals. Congratulations to the Celularity and NEXGEL teams as we look forward to closing the transaction in April."

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) is a longevity-focused regenerative and cellular medicine company developing and manufacturing allogeneic and autologous cell therapies derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity leverages the placenta's unique biology, immunologic properties, and scalable availability to develop therapeutic solutions targeting fundamental mechanisms of aging and age-related disease.

For more information, please visit www.celularity.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the strategic commercialization partnership described herein and the expected timing thereof; the potential receipt of upfront consideration, milestone payments, royalties and manufacturing revenues associated with the transaction; the anticipated operational and strategic benefits of the partnership; Celularity's strategic focus on longevity science, scalable manufacturing infrastructure and capital efficiency; the continued development, regulatory advancement and commercialization of the licensed biomaterials portfolio and development-stage programs; and Celularity's plans to pursue commercial and clinical opportunities for its technologies in jurisdictions that permit investigational use under applicable law.

Forward-looking statements are based on Celularity's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability of the parties to satisfy closing conditions and complete the transaction on the anticipated timeline or at all; the ability to realize anticipated financial benefits of the transaction, including milestone payments, royalties or manufacturing revenues; variability in manufacturing volumes or product demand; regulatory developments affecting the development, manufacture or commercialization of Celularity's products; the successful execution of Celularity's strategic realignment and organizational restructuring; the development and commercialization of Celularity's longevity-focused therapeutic programs; and the other risks and uncertainties described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Celularity's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 8, 2025, and May 21, 2025, respectively, and in Celularity's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Celularity undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Investor Contact
Carlos Ramirez, Senior Vice President, Celularity Inc.
Carlos.ramirez@celularity.com


