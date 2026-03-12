CXApp Inc. Receives Additional 180-Day Compliance Period from Nasdaq

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), the leader in agentic AI-powered workplace experience and spatial intelligence solutions, today announced that it has received formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") granting theCompany an additional 180-day compliance period, until September 7, 2026, to regain compliance with the Nasdaq CapitalMarket's minimum $1.00 bid price requirement.

As previously disclosed, the Company was initially notified by Nasdaq on September 11, 2025 that its common stock had not maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), companies may be granted a second compliance period if they meet all other continued listing requirements.

Nasdaq has determined that CXApp meets all other applicable listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, including requirements related to market value of publicly held shares, and has therefore granted the Company this additional compliance period.

If at any time during this period the closing bid price of the Company's common stock is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation that the Company has regained compliance and the matter will be closed.

Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXApp, commented:

"We appreciate Nasdaq granting CXAI this additional compliance period. Our team remains fully committed to strengthening shareholder value and executing on our strategy to deliver enterprise-scale agentic AI solutions that transform the workplace experience. We are focused on continued operational progress, strategic partnerships, and growth initiatives that we believe will support our efforts to regain compliance well within this 180-day period."

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock, which will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "CXAI."

CXAI intends to actively monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and will consider all available options to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXAI's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

