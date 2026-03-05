CXApp Inc.: CXApp Launches "One Map Experience," the Spatial Intelligence Layer Powering Agentic Workplace AI

New product delivers real-time spatial context and wayfinding across mobile, desktop, and on-site kiosk interfaces, now live with a major financial services enterprise

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2026 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), a provider of agentic AI-powered workplace intelligence and spatial analytics solutions, today announced the launch of One Map Experience, a new spatial intelligence interface within the CXAI platform designed to help enterprises improve workspace utilization, reduce no-show waste, and make more efficient use of corporate real estate.

The product replaces traditional list-based desk booking tools with a live, interactive map of the workplace, giving employees real-time visibility into available desks, rooms, and amenities across buildings and campuses. By combining spatial context, real-time occupancy data, and mobile navigation, One Map Experience allows employees to discover and reserve workspace dynamically rather than committing to reservations hours or days in advance.

For enterprises managing large hybrid workforces, this shift addresses a measurable economic challenge. Industry data and CXAI deployments show that 15-25% of desk reservations are never used, while overall workspace utilization often falls below 70% of booked capacity. By giving employees the ability to locate and reserve space in real time-and by enabling organizations to visualize true occupancy patterns-One Map Experience helps enterprises reclaim unused capacity, improve operational efficiency, and make more informed real estate decisions.

Spatial Intelligence as the Interface for the Hybrid Workplace

Unlike legacy workplace applications that require employees to reserve space from static desktop lists, One Map Experience provides a real-time spatial interface accessible across mobile devices, desktop web browsers, and on-site kiosks.

Employees can view live floor maps showing available desks and rooms, locate colleagues and amenities, and receive indoor wayfinding guidance directly from their phones or kiosk screens.

Core capabilities include:

Unified Spatial Interface

Interactive maps consolidating desks, rooms, sensors, and amenities across buildings and campuses.

Real-Time Occupancy Visibility

Live availability indicators showing what spaces are actually in use-not just what was reserved.

Mobile Wayfinding & Navigation

Turn-by-turn indoor navigation helping employees locate workspaces, colleagues, and amenities.

Just-In-Time Booking

Employees can reserve workspace directly from the map as they arrive on site rather than committing hours in advance.

Enterprise Deployment Demonstrates Early Adoption Signals

One Map Experience is currently live with a major financial services enterprise, where employees are actively discovering and reserving workspace directly from the interactive map on mobile devices.

Early adoption patterns show:

Increased mobile engagement during arrival workflows

Strong adoption of wayfinding for cross-campus collaboration

Early signals of lower no-show rates compared with legacy list-based reservation systems

The deployment validates One Map Experience as an enterprise-grade spatial intelligence layer capable of supporting the scale, security, and operational requirements of global financial institutions.

Connecting Spatial Intelligence to CXAI's Analytics and AI Platform

One Map Experience integrates directly with CXAI VU Analytics, the company's behavioral analytics platform, and with CXAI's emerging agentic AI capabilities.

By anchoring analytics and automation workflows to a live spatial interface, enterprises can move beyond retrospective booking reports toward real-time operational intelligence, where AI can help recommend workspace allocation, forecast demand patterns, and optimize office capacity dynamically.

For enterprise customers, the result is a platform capable of:

Improving effective workspace utilization

Reducing operational waste tied to unused reservations

Increasing employee productivity through frictionless workspace discovery

Enabling facilities teams to make data-driven real estate decisions

"Hybrid work has fundamentally changed how enterprises use physical infrastructure," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO of CXApp Inc.

"One Map Experience introduces a spatial intelligence layer that allows organizations to see, understand, and optimize their workplaces in real time. By connecting live maps with analytics and AI-driven automation, CXAI is helping enterprises reduce wasted capacity, improve operational efficiency, and make smarter decisions about how their physical environments support their workforce."

Advancing the Autonomous Workplace

The launch of One Map Experience represents another step in CXAI's broader strategy to create an AI-orchestrated workplace operating layer, where spatial data, behavioral analytics, and automation work together to optimize how organizations use their physical environments.

As enterprises continue to invest in hybrid work infrastructure, real-time spatial intelligence is emerging as a critical capability for improving capital efficiency, operational visibility, and workforce experience.

One Map Experience positions CXAI at the center of this transformation.

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc., is the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences. The Company is headquartered in the SF Bay Area and operates the CXAI SaaS platform that is anchored on the intersection of customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) providing digital transformation for the workplace for enhanced experiences across people, places and things.

CXAI's customers include major Fortune 1000 Global Companies in the technology, financial services, consumer, healthcare, and media entertainment verticals.

www.cxai.ai

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

