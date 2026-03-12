New to The Street Signs FreeCast, Inc. to 12-Part National Media Series Featuring Long-Form Television Interviews, TV Commercials, Outdoor Billboards, and Accredited Investor Events

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running business television brands featuring innovative public companies, today announced that it has signed FreeCast, Inc. (Nasdaq:CAST) to a 12-part national media series designed to expand investor awareness, communicate the company's strategy, and elevate its brand visibility across television, digital media, outdoor advertising, and live investor events.

The multi-platform campaign will feature a structured series of long-form executive interviews filmed at the NYSE or Nasdaq MarketSite, national television commercial distribution, outdoor billboard placements in high-visibility financial districts, and participation in accredited investor events hosted in New York City.

Each installment of the series will highlight FreeCast's leadership team and provide investors and viewers with deeper insights into the company's technology platform, business model, and growth strategy within the rapidly evolving digital streaming and content aggregation market.

New to The Street's programming will showcase these interviews as sponsored broadcast segments, supported by a coordinated media campaign that includes television distribution, digital amplification, and strategic outdoor advertising designed to create sustained visibility for FreeCast throughout the duration of the series.

Vince Caruso, Co-Founder of New to The Street, stated, "FreeCast operates in one of the most dynamic sectors of digital media and streaming technology. We look forward to working closely with their leadership team to tell the company's story through a structured media series that combines long-form television storytelling, commercial support, outdoor media exposure, and direct engagement with accredited investors."

The agreement reflects growing demand among Nasdaq-listed companies for multi-channel communications platforms capable of delivering consistent market visibility rather than one-time media appearances. By combining recurring television interviews, commercial assets, outdoor placements, and investor event integration, the New to The Street platform allows companies to build familiarity and momentum with audiences over time.

The FreeCast series will roll out throughout the year with multiple broadcast segments, commercial placements, and live event participation tied to major corporate updates and strategic milestones.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a nationally recognized business television brand that features public and private companies through long-form interviews, sponsored broadcasts, television commercials, outdoor billboard campaigns, and digital media distribution. Interviews air as sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business and are amplified across one of the largest digital audiences dedicated to public companies globally, including New to The Street's rapidly growing YouTube and social media platforms. The company combines national television, digital distribution, earned media, and iconic outdoor advertising to help companies communicate their business models and growth strategies to investor and consumer audiences worldwide.

About FreeCast, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAST)

FreeCast, Inc. is a digital media technology company focused on simplifying how consumers discover and access streaming entertainment. The company develops and markets interactive digital media guide platforms that aggregate Internet-distributed television, movies, and video content into a unified viewing experience.

FreeCast's core products include SmartGuide and SelectTV, platforms powered by proprietary aggregation technology that search, organize, and present streaming media from across the Internet into a single electronic programming guide. This approach enables consumers to easily navigate the rapidly expanding universe of streaming services and digital video content.

The company licenses its SmartGuide technology to device manufacturers and brands with online user ecosystems, while SelectTV is offered directly to consumers through retail subscription packages available on both monthly and annual plans.

In addition to its consumer-facing platforms, FreeCast operates a growing digital advertising and media services division, providing ad platform services, media buying support, and the development of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. These services include post-production editing, motion graphic channel assembly, and content acquisition designed to support brands and content owners entering the streaming distribution market.

Media Contact

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-signs-freecast-inc.-nasdaq-cast-to-12-part-national-media-se-1146711