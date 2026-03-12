

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's trade shortfall increased in January from a year ago as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.5 billion in January from EUR 1.7 billion in the same month last year.



Exports plunged 14.1 percent annually in January, much faster than the 0.2 percent fall in December. Imports declined 2.5 percent, broadly in line with the 2.4 percent decrease a month ago.



Shipments of industrial supplies tumbled 27.5 percent from last year, and those of fuels and lubricants also fell sharply by 33.5 percent, associated with the shutdown of national refinery units in the last months of 2025.



