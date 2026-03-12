Comcast NBCUniversal, Telemundo Station Group Partner With Soccer Forward to Deliver $600,000 in Grants to Nonprofits in FIFA World Cup 2026 Host Cities

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Comcast NBCUniversal and Telemundo Station Group, in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation's Soccer Forward Foundation, is awarding $600,000 in Vamos World Cup Initiative grants to 17 nonprofits that use soccer to create opportunity, build leadership and move communities forward. The program aims to build on the impact of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America.

Through the Vamos World Cup Initiative, two local nonprofits located in each of the eight FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities served by Telemundo-owned stations, along with national organization Soccer Without Borders, are receiving funds to support activities aligned with Soccer Forward's mission to promote physical and mental well-being, strengthen local connections, and expand participation through soccer.

"Comcast NBCUniversal and Telemundo stations are committed to serving our communities, so we're honored to work with organizations that share our mission and demonstrate how soccer can enrich lives as the sport takes center stage nationwide," said Jose Cancela, President of Telemundo Station Group.

"We're proud to make these grants possible, and to partner with Soccer Forward to support those using soccer for good." Jose Cancela President of Telemundo Station Group

The grants are facilitated by Soccer Forward, U.S. Soccer's legacy platform and the driving force behind its efforts to expand access and strengthen communities through the game, through Comcast NBCUniversal funding. The Telemundo-owned stations will partner with the local nonprofits in their respective markets to spotlight grant recipients and amplify their impact through media coverage and community engagement events leading up to and during FIFA World Cup 2026.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 is more than a tournament, it's a catalyst for an enduring impact-driven legacy," said Lex Chalat, Executive Director, Soccer Forward Foundation. "By working with Comcast NBCUniversal and Telemundo Station Group, we're able to invest in the organizations that will carry the game's impact forward long after the final match. These grants reflect Soccer Forward's commitment to ensuring 2026 leaves a meaningful legacy, with the goals to expanding access, empowering young leaders, and strengthening communities in every host city."

The local nonprofits and their in-market partner Telemundo-owned stations, which are part of Telemundo Station Group, serve the following cities hosting FIFA World Cup 2026 matches: New York (Telemundo 47 / WNJU), Los Angeles (Telemundo 52 / KVEA), Philadelphia (Telemundo62 / WWSI), Dallas (Telemundo 39 / KXTX), Houston (Telemundo Houston / KTMD), San Francisco (Telemundo 48 / KSTS), Boston (Telemundo Boston / WNEU), and Miami (Telemundo 51 / WSCV).

The Vamos World Cup InitiativeGrants are part of Telemundo's Tu Momento. Tu Jugada. - Telemundo's Next Play - a nationwide community initiative designed to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders through the transformative power of sport. Anchored in Telemundo's exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the initiative creates access, opportunity and mentorship experiences that help young people turn their passion into purpose. The initiative builds on Telemundo's commitment to ensuring the FIFA World Cup 2026 leaves a lasting impact beyond the pitch in the communities hosting the tournament.

VAMOS WORLD CUP INITIATIVE GRANT RECIPIENTS:

National Recipient: Soccer Without Borders

Download PDF of Grant Recipients

