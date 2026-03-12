

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A 2017 study involving 4,185 Australians found that people used headphones for an average of 47 to 88 hours per month, highlighting just how common these devices have become in daily life.



However, using headphones, especially in-ear devices such as earbuds, can block the ear canal and bring the skin inside the ear into close contact with any dirt, sweat, or bacteria that may be present on the device. Over time, this contact may influence the delicate environment inside the ear.



Healthy ear canals naturally host a variety of harmless microbes, mainly bacteria, along with some fungi and viruses. These microorganisms compete for space and nutrients, creating a balanced environment that helps prevent harmful pathogens from establishing themselves. However, regular use of headphones or other in-ear devices may disrupt this balance between 'good' and 'bad' microbes.



For instance, a 2024 study compared bacteria in the external ear canals of 50 people who used hearing aids with 80 people who did not. Researchers found that hearing-aid users, whose ear canals are often blocked for long periods, had less microbial diversity than those who did not use the devices. Lower diversity of microbes can make it easier for harmful bacteria to grow.



Another 2025 study examined how different types of headphones, including over-ear, in-ear, and on-ear models, affected the presence of fungi and bacteria in the ear canal. The study found that regular headphone use was associated with a higher risk of ear infections, particularly when the devices were shared between multiple users.



One reason for this may be that wearing headphones, especially in-ear versions, creates a warmer and more humid environment inside the ear canal. Moisture can easily become trapped, particularly if someone is exercising or sweating while wearing headphones. This increased humidity can raise the risk of infections and may lead to symptoms such as ear discharge, irritation, or pus formation.



Extended use of in-ear devices can also interfere with the ear's natural self-cleaning mechanism, which relies on earwax to trap dust, debris, and microbes before gradually moving them out of the ear canal.



Despite these concerns, headphones remain an essential part of everyday life for many people. Experts advise using them in moderation and maintaining good hygiene. Taking regular breaks allows the ear canals to 'breathe' and prevents them from staying blocked for long periods. It is also important to clean headphones regularly, avoid sharing them with others, and refrain from using them when you are sick. If symptoms such as itching, redness, pain, or unusual discharge develop, it is advisable to stop using the devices and seek medical advice.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News