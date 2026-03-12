

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Washtenaw County Health Department (WCHD) has confirmed a case of measles in an unvaccinated adult, marking the first reported measles infection in the state of Michigan in 2026.



According to the health department, the individual may have exposed others at several locations in Ypsilanti between March 4 and March 7. Among the potential exposure sites was an urgent care clinic visited on Saturday. The infected person also visited another urgent care clinic in Canton the following day, prompting health officials to alert the public and monitor for possible additional cases.



'The individual was recently in Florida where they likely contracted measles,' the WCHD said in a press release. 'The Health Department is working closely with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Wayne County Department of Health, Human and Veterans Services to investigate the situation and prevent additional cases.'



Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, as well as through direct person-to-person contact. The virus can remain active and infectious in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours after the infected individual has left the area, making it particularly easy to transmit in public spaces.



Symptoms usually develop within seven to 14 days after exposure, though they can take up to three weeks to appear in some cases. Early signs typically include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. These symptoms are often followed by a distinctive rash that is red, raised, and blotchy. The rash generally begins on the face before spreading to the torso, arms, and legs. In many cases, tiny white spots, known as Koplik spots, also appear inside the mouth two to three days after the initial symptoms.



Health officials recommend vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles infection. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) advises that everyone aged 12 months and older receive the measles vaccine to protect themselves and help prevent the spread of the disease. The vaccine is considered both highly safe and effective, and it can protect if administered within 72 hours of a potential exposure.



Michigan residents who believe they may have been exposed or who have not yet been vaccinated are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider or local health department to schedule a vaccination appointment.



Health experts have also noted a recent rise in measles cases across the United States, largely linked to declining vaccination rates. As of March 5, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed 1,277 measles cases across 31 states in 2026 so far. By comparison, the country recorded 2,283 cases in 2025, compared with 285 in 2024 and 59 in 2023. The increase highlights growing concerns among public health officials about vaccine hesitancy and the potential for further outbreaks.



