Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Rise Nano Optics Ltd. ("Rise" or the "Company"). The Haifa, Israel-based company's common shares were listed on the CSE today following the completion of a reverse takeover transaction. The ticker symbol is EYE.

Rise is a health technology company focused on harnessing nanotechnology to reduce vision stress and prevent eye disease. Its flagship SPECTRAGUARD lenses are designed to filter high-energy wavelengths from everyday surroundings and protect eyes against bright light. The Company is working to launch its products in Canada and the United States this year.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange is always pleased to welcome entrepreneurs working to harness emerging technologies in innovative ways, and that is precisely was Rise Nano Optics is doing," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "Rise also adds to the CSE's impressive line-up of Israeli firms, which now includes five companies."

"Today marks a defining moment in our company's journey. Our listing on the CSE reflects years of dedication, innovation, and the unwavering belief of our team, partners, and investors in the vision we set out to achieve," said Inas Said, CEO of Rise Nano Optics. "Becoming a public company opens an exciting new chapter for us. With greater access to capital and a broader investor base, we are well positioned to accelerate our growth, expand our global presence, and continue delivering innovative solutions while creating long-term value for our shareholders."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288265

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)