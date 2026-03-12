Highest ever full year total revenues: $255.6 million in 2025, up from $245.0 million in 2024.

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"Delivering tangible results is a key step as we progress along our strategic roadmap. We finished the year with record full year and fourth quarter revenue and record total direct insurance in force of $5.43 billion. This was driven by broadening our product offerings and distribution reach. Our producing agents have increased 22% since the fourth quarter 2024. This is the thirteenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in first year premiums, driven by our rapidly expanding sales force and innovative products," said Jon Stenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Investment in our strategic roadmap reinforces our leadership and is designed to deliver clear growth for premiums and adjusted book value per share. Additionally, we remain fully committed to sustainable profitable growth and capital management, as evidenced by our positive net cash from operations every year since 2004, and remain committed to extending this track record."

"Looking ahead, we expect revenue and profit growth for the full year 2026. We believe we're well positioned to drive long-term value creation for both our customers and shareholders, supported by our robust global business model, disciplined execution, and favorable demographic tailwinds worldwide. Our competitive advantages in expanding niche markets worldwide, rapidly growing our sales force, and expertise in profitable product development reinforce our positive outlook," concluded Stenberg.

Reporting Segments Reclassification

Effective December 31, 2025, Citizens reorganized its insurance reporting structure, shifting from Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments to International Insurance and Domestic Insurance segments. Management believes this realignment enhances transparency and more accurately reflects the manner in which we operate the business, evaluate performance, and execute our strategic priorities.

Citizens has recast prior-period segment information to conform to the new segment structure. These changes affect only how we present results by segment and had no impact on our consolidated balance sheets, consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss), or consolidated cash flows statements.

Recent Business Highlights

Record setting results and highlight accomplishments for Citizens during the full year ended December 31, 2025, including:

Record number of producing agents: increased global network of producing agents, up 22% since December 31, 2024.

Highest-ever amount of total direct insurance in force: $5.43 billion of total direct insurance in force at December 31, 2025, up 3.9% compared to the same period in 2024.

Second highest amount of insurance issued in a year of $1.1 billion in 2025.

Direct insurance premiums of $188.8 million in 2025, up 6% from $178.8 million in 2024 driven by sales of our new product offerings and expanded distribution in our Domestic Insurance segment.

First year premiums have increased year-over-year for thirteen consecutive quarters.

In 2025, total premium revenues increased for the second straight year.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Record quarter for total revenues: $72.1 million in Q4 2025, up 14% from $63.5 million in Q4 2024.

Adjusted total revenues of $70.2 million in Q4 2025, increased 4% from $67.6 million in Q4 2024.

Adjusted income before federal income tax of $6.0 million in Q4 2025, from $8.0 million in Q4 2024.

Total assets of $1.8 billion, cash and cash equivalents of $23.0 million and no debt at December 31, 2025.

Book value per Class A share of $4.67 on December 31, 2025 increased 11% over the year-ago period. Book value per Class A share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) of $6.43 on December 31, 2025 increased 5% over the year-ago period. The Company has achieved twelve consecutive quarters of book value per Class A share growth.

All-time high total revenues in a quarter of $72.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, increased from $63.5 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by $6.0 million increase in investment related gains due primarily from write-down the Company's investment in BlackRock's ESG Investment Fund in Q4 2024, combined with Q4 2025 increases in all other operating items; $1.1 million increase in net investment income due to our diversified investment strategy, $0.8 million increase in other income related to the issuance of supplemental contracts, and $0.7 million increase in premium revenue.

Total benefits and expenses increased to $64.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, from $59.8 million in the same year-ago quarter due to higher reserves and general expenses. The increase in future policy benefit reserves was a result of continued strong sales leading to new insurance issued. Additionally, continued investment in the growth of the business led to $1.4 million of higher general expenses. Matured endowment benefits increased slightly in Q4 2025 compared to year-ago quarter. These maturities were contractually expected and were at their highest level in 2025; the Company expects reduced levels of maturities starting in 2026 over the next few years as fewer of these contracts expire.

Income before federal income tax of $7.9 million in Q4 2025, increased from $3.7 million in Q4 2024. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $7.3 million, or $0.14 income per fully diluted Class A share, from $3.6 million net income, or $0.07 income per fully diluted Class A share, in the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by the increase in total revenues and lower total insurance benefits paid or provided, partially offset by higher general expenses. Adjusted net income of $5.6 million, or $0.11 adjusted income per fully diluted Class A share, in Q4 2025, from $7.8 million adjusted net income, or $0.15 adjusted income per fully diluted Class A share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income excludes investment related gains (losses) and loss from ceased property insurance business and discrete items.

The definitions of Non-GAAP information and comparable GAAP information is included in the Explanatory Notes on Use of Non-GAAP Measures section and defines and reconciles measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (a "non-GAAP Financial Measure").

Investments

Net investment income of $18.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase from $17.3 million in the same year-ago quarter, as the Company has been investing in investment grade private placement fixed income securities and structured notes where it expects higher returns. This investment strategy, along with the receipt of a one-time special dividend of $1.7 million from a limited partnership investment, led to higher net investment income in the full year 2025 compared to 2024. The average pre-tax yield on the investment portfolio was at 4.67% in 2025 from 4.56% in the prior year.

The carrying value of the Company's fixed maturity securities investment portfolio at December 31, 2025 was $1.3 billion, an increase from $1.2 billion at December 31, 2024.

Cash Flow

Positive net cash provided by operating activities was $18.0 million for the full year 2025. The Company has had positive net cash provided by operating activities annually since 2004. The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $23.0 million and no debt at December 31, 2025.

Key Growth Initiatives

Citizens' strategic roadmap is designed to deliver sustainable growth in premiums, adjusted net income, and adjusted book value per share. Citizens' key growth initiatives:

Increase first year premium revenues

Increase penetration in new and existing countries served

Introduce products or major product enhancements

Enhance agent and client servicing platforms that drive efficiency

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The Company operates two primary segments: International Insurance, where the Company is a market leader in U.S. Dollar denominated life insurance and Domestic Insurance where it is growing in niche markets in the United States through its final expense products distributed through white-label and established distribution channels. Citizens' stock is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes. For more information about Citizens, please visit the website at www.citizensinc.com and LinkedIn.

Explanatory Notes on Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), in this press release, the Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe improves understanding of the underlying business trends. Adjustments to GAAP measures generally apply to discrete events and items not indicative of our operating trends.

Adjusted Total Revenues is a non-GAAP measure that excludes investment related gains (losses) from total revenues. Management believes the adjusted total revenues metric is meaningful, as it allows investors to evaluate revenues generated by core business activities excluding items that are heavily impacted by investment market fluctuations.

Adjusted Income Before Federal Income Tax is a non-GAAP measure that is computed as pre-tax GAAP operating income with discrete adjustments that exclude investment related gains (losses), income (loss) from ceased businesses and other special items not indicative of operating trends. Management believes this metric is meaningful, as it allows investors to evaluate underlying profitability and enhances comparability across periods, by excluding items that are heavily impacted by investment market fluctuations and other economic factors that are not indicative of operating trends.

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived by excluding the tax effected Adjusted Income Before Federal Income Tax adjustments described above. The provision for income tax related to adjusted after-tax income is calculated using our effective tax rate excluding discrete items.

Adjusted Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock Basic and Diluted is a non-GAAP measure that is defined as adjusted net income for the period divided by the weighted average number of basic and fully diluted shares of common stock outstanding for the period.

Adjusted Book Value Per Share of Class A Common Stock is a non-GAAP measure that is calculated by dividing actual Class A common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI, by the number of Class A common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Management believes this metric is meaningful, as it allows investors to evaluate underlying book value growth by excluding the impact of interest rate volatility.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data



























As of and for the periods ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Balance sheet data























Total assets $ 1,754,760



1,685,325



1,754,760



1,685,325

Total liabilities

1,519,775



1,474,970



1,519,775



1,474,970

Total stockholders' equity

234,985



210,355



234,985



210,355

Total direct insurance in force

5,431,721



5,227,506



5,431,721



5,227,506



















Operating items















Direct insurance premiums $ 53,423



51,108



188,766



178,841

Insurance premiums

49,883



49,199



176,371



173,328

Net investment income

18,376



17,308



72,039



69,712

Investment related gains (losses), net

1,881



(4,163 )

140



(2,626 ) Total revenues

72,070



63,474



255,616



245,001



















Claims and surrenders

40,431



41,961



165,025



146,082

Other general expenses

13,598



12,194



53,041



52,266

Total benefits and expenses

64,206



59,758



238,146



230,021



















Income (loss) before federal income tax

7,864



3,716



17,470



14,980

Federal income tax expense (benefit)

526



95



2,879



68

Net income (loss)

7,338



3,621



14,591



14,912



















Per share data















Book value per share $ 4.67



4.21



4.67



4.21

Diluted income (loss) per Class A share

0.14



0.07



0.28



0.29



Definition of Reported Segments

The Company is comprised of two operating business segments and other non-insurance enterprises as detailed below. The insurance operations are the Company's primary focus and are the lead income generators of the business.

International Insurance - Our International Insurance segment issues U.S. dollar-denominated ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies predominantly to non-U.S. residents located principally in Latin America and the Pacific Rim. Our products in this segment are sold through independent agents.

Domestic Insurance - Domestically, we are licensed in 43 U.S. states and sell whole life final expense insurance and life insurance with living benefits and critical illness products. The Domestic Insurance segment provides life insurance policies marketed to middle- and lower-income households. These products are sold through independent agents and funeral homes.

Selected Segment Financial Data



























As of and for the periods ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,

(In thousands)

2025



2024



2025



2024

INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE SEGMENT



















Balance sheet data























Total assets $ 1,190,736



1,151,562



1,190,736



1,151,562



















Operating items















Direct insurance premiums $ 35,571



35,495



120,177



120,456

Insurance premiums

35,109



35,222



118,355



118,803

Net investment income

12,747



12,239



50,869



49,174

Investment related gains (losses), net

1,509



(3,921 )

(478 )

(1,929 ) Total revenues

51,287



44,664



175,659



170,582



















Claims and surrenders

33,545



35,513



139,017



117,730

Total benefits and expenses

43,715



40,753



161,277



147,070



















Income (loss) before federal income tax

7,572



3,911



14,382



23,512



















DOMESTIC INSURANCE SEGMENT















Balance sheet data















Total assets $ 529,357



498,526



529,357



498,526



















Operating items















Direct insurance premiums

17,852



15,613



68,589



58,385

Insurance premiums

14,774



13,977



58,016



54,525

Net investment income

5,434



4,895



20,420



19,654

Investment related gains (losses), net

352



(252 )

587



(680 ) Total revenues

20,568



18,626



79,051



73,469



















Claims and surrenders

6,886



6,448



26,008



28,352

Total benefits and expenses

18,256



16,753



66,918



71,555



















Income (loss) before federal income tax

2,312



1,873



12,133



1,914



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Reconciliation of Adjusted Total Revenues



























For the periods ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,

Unaudited (In thousands)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Total revenues $ 72,070



63,474



255,616



245,001

Less:















Investment related gains (losses)

1,881



(4,163 )

140



(2,626 ) Adjusted total revenues $ 70,189



67,637



255,476



247,627



Reconciliation of Adjusted Income Before Federal Income Tax



























For the periods ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,

Unaudited (In thousands)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Income (loss) before federal income tax $ 7,864



3,716



17,470



14,980

Less:















Investment related gains (losses)

1,881



(4,163 )

140



(2,626 ) Property insurance business income (loss)

-



(130 )

-



(204 ) Legal fee accrual

-



-



-



(3,500 ) Adjusted income before federal income tax $ 5,983



8,009



17,330



21,310



Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income



























For the periods ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,

Unaudited (In thousands)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Net income (loss) $ 7,338



3,621



14,591



14,912

Less:















Investment related gains (losses)

1,881



(4,163 )

140



(2,626 ) Property insurance business income (loss)

-



(130 )

-



(204 ) Legal fee accrual

-



-



-



(3,500 ) Income tax impact

(126 )

110



290



(793 ) Adjusted net income $ 5,583



7,804



14,161



22,035



Reconciliation of Adjusted Income Per Share of Class A Common Stock



























For the periods ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,



Year Ended

December 31,

Unaudited (In thousands, except per share amounts)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Basic and diluted adjusted income per share:



















Adjusted net income $ 5,583



7,804



14,161



22,035



















Weighted average shares of Class A outstanding - basic

50,295



49,904



50,145



49,738

Weighted average shares of Class A outstanding - diluted

51,607



50,915



51,456



50,748



















Basic adjusted income per share of Class A common stock $ 0.11



0.16



0.28



0.44

Diluted adjusted income per share of Class A common stock $ 0.11



0.15



0.28



0.43



Reconciliation of Stockholders' Equity and Book Value per Class A Common Share



















As of December 31,

Unaudited (In thousands, except per share data)

2025



2024

Stockholders' equity, end of period $ 234,985



210,355

Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)

(88,421 )

(95,965 ) Stockholders' equity, end of period, excluding AOCI $ 323,406



306,320











Book value per Class A common share - diluted $ 4.67



4.21

Less: Per share impact of AOCI

(1.76 )

(1.93 ) Book value per Class A common share - diluted, excluding AOCI $ 6.43



6.14



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "intends," "continue" or comparable words. Such forward-looking statements may relate to the Company's expectations regarding its business performance, operational strategy, capital expenditures, technological changes, regulatory actions, and other financial and operational measures. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical facts that address activities that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those matters expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are involved in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by the investment community.

