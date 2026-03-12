

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $356.67 million, or $8.01 per share. This compares with $393.27 million, or $8.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to $3.89 billion from $3.48 billion last year.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



