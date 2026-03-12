

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe Inc. (ADBE) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.88 billion, or $4.60 per share. This compares with $1.81 billion, or $4.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Adobe Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.48 billion or $6.06 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $6.39 billion from $5.71 billion last year.



Adobe Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.88 Bln. vs. $1.81 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.60 vs. $4.14 last year. -Revenue: $6.39 Bln vs. $5.71 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 5.80 To $ 5.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 6.43 B To $ 6.48 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News