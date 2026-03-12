Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
12.03.2026
MSC Industrial Direct Co.: MSC Industrial Supply Co. to Webcast Review of Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

MELVILLE, NY AND DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE:MSM) ("MSC," "MSC Industrial," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), a leading North American distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services, today announced that the Company's conference call to review its fiscal year 2026 second quarter results, as well as its current operations, will be broadcast online live on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

https://app.accessnewswire.com/imagelibrary/7693e4f5-6c5d-44b2-bb12-2f4818f2b51b/1142728/msclogo.png

To access the earnings release, webcast, presentation slides and operational statistics, please visit the Company's website at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-506-0062 (U.S.) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and providing the access code 987025.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and remain available until Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

# # #

Contact Information

Investors:
Ryan Mills, CFA
VP, Investor Relations & Business Development
Rmills@mscdirect.com

Media:
Leah Kelso
VP, Communications & Sales Enablement
Leah.Kelso@mscdirect.com

About MSC Industrial Supply Co. MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and production fastener and hardware products and services. With approximately 2.5 million products, industry-leading inventory management and supply chain solutions, and more than 80 years of experience, we help customers improve productivity, profitability, and operational performance.

Our team of over 7,000 associates partners closely with customers across industries to keep their operations running efficiently today while enabling them with insights and comprehensive solutions to continually rethink, retool, and optimize for a more productive tomorrow.

For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

SOURCE: MSC Industrial Direct Co.



