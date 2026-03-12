

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $229.38 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $519.52 million, or $1.96 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 13.4% to $6.61 billion from $7.63 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $229.38 Mln. vs. $519.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.93 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue: $6.61 Bln vs. $7.63 Bln last year.



