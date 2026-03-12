Avidian Gold Corp.: Avidian Gold Announces the Appointment of a New Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:AVG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-François Meilleur to Avidian's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Meilleur graduated from HEC Montréal in 2003 with a bachelor's degree in finance. He is a Managing Director at P.E. Partners Limited, a small-cap Capital Market boutique. In that role, he has worked with dozens of entrepreneurs and junior explorers, including taking on executive and/or directorship roles. He is currently Chair of the Board of High Tide Resources Corp., CEO and Director of Xcite Resources, VP of Capital Markets of Soma Gold.

Dino Titaro, Chairman of Avidian, stated: "We are thrilled with the appointment of Jean-François Meilleur, who brings a breadth of experience in the mining sector and additional capital markets expertise to Avidian's board. We look forward to working with him as we advance the Jungo Au-Cu project in Nevada and creating further value through possible transformative opportunities."

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers with a focus on advanced-stage gold exploration. The Corporation currently holds a 100% interest in the Jungo Au-Cu property in Nevada and is evaluating other opportunities.

Avidian is a shareholder in High Tide Resources (CSE:HTRC), which is focused on and committed to the development of mineral projects critical to infrastructure development using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Avidian Gold controls approximately 19.88% of High Tide's outstanding shares. High Tide owns a 100% interest in the Labrador West Iron Project which hosts an inferred iron resource of 654.9 Mt @ 28.84% Fe and is located adjacent to the Iron Ore Company of Canada's ("IOCC") Carol Lake Mine in Labrador City, NL operated by Rio Tinto PLC. This resource is exposed at surface and was pit constrained for an open-pit mining scenario. The Technical Report for this resource, from which the foregoing information was drawn, is entitled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Labrador West Iron Project, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada", was filed on SEDAR+ on April 6, 2023 and was authored by Ryan Kressall M.Sc., P. Geo, Matthew Herrington, M.Sc., P. Geo, Catharine Pelletier, P. Eng. and Jeffrey Cassoff P. Eng. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Lac Pegma copper-nickel-cobalt deposit located 50 kilometres southeast of Fermont, Quebec.

Further details on the Corporation and the Jungo Property can be found on the Corporation's website at www.avidiangold.com.

Forward-looking information

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Corporation's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Corporation or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "must" or "plan". Since forward looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Corporation, the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, assumptions that the TSX Venture Exchange will not object to the appointment of the Corporation's new director, the Corporation's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, any potential transactions involving the Corporation, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations by the Corporation or any other company in which it has an interest, the material or financial outcomes of any such operations so commenced, any anticipated benefit to the Corporation or its shareholders resulting from the Corporation's shareholdings, and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain any required approvals for appointment of the Corporation's new director, any change in the Corporation, its situation or the market, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

