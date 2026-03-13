Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) ("Canamera" or the "Company") wishes to announce, further to its press release dated February 27, 2026, that the Company intends to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement such that it will now offer up to 3,787,879 FT Units at a price of $0.66 per FT Unit (as opposed to 2,272,727 FT Units, as previously announced), for aggregate proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Amended Concurrent Offering").

Each FT Unit will consist of one (1) flow through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "FT Warrant"). Each FT Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one (1) common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at a price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months. The securities issued in connection with the Amended Concurrent Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to incur "Canadian Exploration Expenses" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Although there are no changes to the terms of the Company's previously announced offering under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption of up to 4,545,454 units of the Company (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.55 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering"), the Company has, as a result of the changes to the Concurrent Offering, filed an amended offering document, a copy of which may be obtained at the Company's website or under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a critical and rare earth metals exploration company focused on building a diversified portfolio of district-scale projects across the Americas. In North America, the Company's portfolio includes the Schryburt Lake rare earth and niobium project in Ontario; the Iron Hills critical and rare earth project in Colorado; the Garrow rare earth elements project in Northern Ontario; the Waterslide rare earth and uranium project in Northern Ontario; the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming; and the Mantle project in British Columbia. In Brazil, Canamera is advancing the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, leveraging geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration opportunities. For more information, visit www.canamerametals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plans", "strategy", "opportunity", "positions" and similar expressions, or are those which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of the Company to complete the Offering and Amended Concurrent Offering as contemplated, the receipt of CSE approval in respect of the Offering and Amended Concurrent Offering, and the Company's intended use of proceeds therefrom, as well as the Company's ability to advance its projects or to acquire new mineral properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the Company's inability to complete the Offering and Amended Concurrent Offering as contemplated or at all; the use of proceeds therefrom being different than what is currently intended; the Company's inability to identify suitable staking targets; completion of satisfactory due diligence on potential projects; successful negotiation of acquisition terms; availability of financing; changes in commodity prices and market conditions for rare earth elements; regulatory or permitting delays; geopolitical developments affecting rare earth supply chains; and competition for rare earth properties in the United States. Additional risk factors can be found in the Company's public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company will be able to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Offering and Amended Concurrent Offering and on the timetable anticipated; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering and Amended Concurrent Offering as currently anticipated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

