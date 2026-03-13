

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (GBLB.BR, GBLBF) reported a net loss attributable to the group of 625.4 million euros for fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of 132.3 million euros in the previous year. This variation mainly reflected GBL Capital's negative contribution of 381 million euros, impacted by the mark-to-market valuation of assets sold or held for sale and foreign exchange movements, as well as Imerys' negative contribution of 225 million euros. Net loss per share was 4.94 euros compared to 0.99 euros in the prior year.



Cash earnings increased to 381 million euros from 336 million euros last year. Cash earnings per share was 2.86 euros up from 2.43 euros last year.



GBL foresees to pay in 2026 an increased dividend per share for fiscal year 2025 of 5.1252 euros, equivalent to a yield of 6.7%.



On OTC Markets, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert closed at $91.00, down $4.00 or 4.21%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



