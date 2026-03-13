

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pono Capital Four Inc., a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 12 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit.



Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-fifth of one Class A ordinary share at the closing of the Company's initial business combination. The units are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol 'PONOU' beginning March 13, 2026. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and the rights are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols 'PONO' and 'PONOR,' respectively.



D. Boral Capital LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.



The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.80 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on March 16, 2026 subject to customary closing conditions.



