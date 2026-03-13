

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback climbed to 3-day highs of 1.1509 against the euro and 1.3338 against the pound.



The greenback advanced to a 9-day high of 0.7863 against the franc and near a 2-month high of 159.43 against the yen.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.14 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc and 161.00 against the yen.



