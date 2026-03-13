Avolta AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) launches its previously announced public share buyback program of up to CHF 225 million on March 16, 2026. This strategic initiative aims to enhance shareholder value in line with Avolta's Destination 2027 strategy.

