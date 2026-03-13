Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) launches its previously announced public share buyback program of up to CHF 225 million on March 16, 2026. This strategic initiative aims to enhance shareholder value in line with Avolta's Destination 2027 strategy.
Further information about the program can be found here.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2290852
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2290852 13.03.2026 CET/CEST
© 2026 EQS Group