San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - AMC Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: AMCI) ("AMC Robotics" or the "Company"), an AI-driven robotics solutions provider, and HIVE Digital Technologies (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (BVC: HIVECO) ("HIVE"), a global leader in sustainable digital infrastructure and AI compute, today jointly announced a strategic collaboration focused on advancing next-generation AI-driven robotics applications and scalable infrastructure capabilities.

Through this collaboration, AMC Robotics has begun utilizing HIVE's GPU AI compute infrastructure and related services to support the Company's expanding development, testing, and deployment needs. In parallel, the two companies are actively exploring broader areas of cooperation, including potential collaboration across AI optimization, data processing, and infrastructure scalability to support future product initiatives.

AMC Robotics recently featured its AI-powered quadruped robot Kyro at the Tokyo Security Show 2026, as an active demonstration of autonomous security technology. The robot serves as a mobile AI edge computing platform, capable of operating independently in complex environments and supporting real-time monitoring and inspection. During the exhibition, Kyro performed live demonstrations of autonomous navigation, abnormal heat detection, and remote operation, showcasing how robotics can support security and inspection tasks in challenging environments.

A video demonstration of AMC Robotics' Kyro platform in action is available at https://amc-media.amcx.ai/rebotdog.mp4. Additional information on AMC's robotic solutions can be found at https://amcx.ai/solutions/robotic-dogs/.

As AMC Robotics continues advancing AI-driven robotics applications, particularly for real-time video processing and navigation, access to scalable GPU computing infrastructure becomes increasingly critical. HIVE has been expanding its GPU AI Cloud infrastructure globally through its BUZZ HPC subsidiary, servicing growing enterprise demand across AI training, inference, and now robotics workloads, where it will provide AMC Robotics with the compute resources needed to support its growing development and deployment activities.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision between AMC Robotics and HIVE to accelerate innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure. By leveraging HIVE's technical capabilities and AMC Robotics' application-driven robotics platform, the parties aim to enhance performance efficiency, development flexibility, and long-term scalability.

"As we continue to expand our AI-driven robotics solutions, access to reliable and scalable infrastructure is increasingly important," said Sean Da, CEO of AMC Robotics. "Our collaboration with HIVE supports our current operational needs while also opening the door to potential deeper collaboration as we look ahead."

Frank Holmes, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of HIVE, stated, "We are seeing the next turn of the AI industrial revolution with the advent of robotics, for security, for logistics, and many new novel applications in manufacturing. This is accelerating as the autonomy, stability, and accuracy of AI-enabled robots evolve. These machines will take on the dangerous, the dull, and the impossible, and the companies building the infrastructure behind them will define the next decade. We are seeing massive investment from the most valuable companies in the world into AI robotics (notably Tesla's Optimus robots), and the HIVE and AMC Robotics strategic collaboration positions our firms right in the center of these growing markets."

Aydin Kilic, President & CEO of HIVE, said, "We believe robotics applications may represent a growing area of demand for AI compute infrastructure. As our GPU AI Cloud platform expands globally to service growing AI demand and broad industrial use cases, we see meaningful opportunities to work with AMC Robotics as it advances intelligent robotics applications across a growing range of use cases. As innovators in our respective fields, HIVE's BUZZ GPU AI Cloud will provide scalable and high-performance compute for AMC Robotics' ramp from lab to real-world deployment at scale."

The companies emphasized that the collaboration is expected to evolve over time as HIVE scales its global infrastructure and AMC Robotics moves toward production deployment. Any future arrangements would be subject to further evaluation and mutually agreed terms.

About AMC Robotics Corporation

AMC Robotics (Nasdaq: AMCI) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on developing intelligent, scalable hardware and software solutions. The Company's quadruped robotic platform, Kyro, enables industries to automate inspection, security, and operational tasks through autonomous mobility and AI-powered perception.

For more information, please visit www.amcx.ai.

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 2017, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is the first publicly listed company to mine digital assets powered by green energy. Today, HIVE builds and operates next-generation Tier-I and Tier-III data centers across Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, serving both Bitcoin and high-performance computing clients. HIVE's twin-turbo engine infrastructure-driven by hashrate services and GPU-accelerated AI computing-delivers scalable, environmentally responsible solutions for the digital economy.

