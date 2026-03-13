

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Monthly GDP and foreign trade from the UK and final inflation from France are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK GDP and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to grow 0.2 percent in January after rising 0.1 percent in December. The visible trade deficit is seen widening to GBP 22.7 billion from GBP 22.2 billion in December.



At 3.45 AM ET, France's statistical office INSEE is set to issue final inflation data for February. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 1.0 percent from 0.3 percent in January.



At 4.00 am ET, Spain's INE is scheduled to issue final inflation figures for February. According to preliminary estimate, consumer price inflation held steady at 2.3 percent.



At 5.00 am ET, industrial production data is due from Italy. Economists expect production to grow 0.3 percent in January, in contrast to the 0.4 percent fall in December.



At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to release euro area industrial production figures. Production is forecast to grow 0.6 percent in January, reversing a 1.4 percent fall in December.



