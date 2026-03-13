TOKYO, Mar 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) today announced its strategic intent to work toward the introduction of a 10-megawatt (MW) class centrifugal chiller for next-generation AI data centers in the North American market, targeting industrial-grade AI computing infrastructure. The company plans to obtain U.S. safety and regulatory certification, including UL, potentially as early as 2026, with commercial availability targeted thereafter.As demand for large-scale AI computing accelerates globally, data center operators are increasingly prioritizing proven reliability, energy efficiency, and water sustainability over experimental technologies. Leveraging decades of industrial experience, MHI is positioning its centrifugal chiller solution as a potential standardized cooling platform for gigawatt-class AI data centers, where operational track record is a critical decision factor.Proven Industrial Leadership Delivering Outstanding Energy and Water EfficiencyMHI's centrifugal chillers are backed by an extensive track record across industrial and mission-critical applications, supported by a leading approximately 60% domestic market share in Japan(Note). This proven performance base provides a strong foundation for data center operators seeking dependable cooling infrastructure for continuous, high load operation.Key features of the solution include:- High efficiency centrifugal chiller design utilizing an in-house developed compressor, optimized through a single-compressor configuration to achieve superior part-load and full-load performance.- Integrated plant-level control using MHI's proprietary Control System and self-designed Modular Chiller Plant (MCP) architecture, enabling effective utilization of free-cooling operation modes and improved Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).- Low-water-consumption cooling configurations using dry coolers to address growing concerns around water scarcity and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) in large-scale data centers.- A system design philosophy that emphasizes operational stability, repeatability, and long-term efficiency, rather than reliance on unproven technologies.Together, these features are expected to facilitate both energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, while maintaining the robustness required for AI workloads operating at unprecedented scale.Designed for Emerging AI Data Center ArchitecturesThe newly announced 10MW-class chiller is optimally designed with the objective of aligning with emerging reference architectures for large-scale AI computing facilities, which demand higher cooling capacity, increased redundancy, and standardized deployment models.By addressing the cooling requirements of gigawatt-class AI data centers, MHI's solution aims to support the evolution of data centers from traditional IT facilities into fully integrated AI data centers, where cooling infrastructure plays a direct role in enabling computing performance, uptime, and total cost optimization.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group is dedicated to delivering more sustainable and reliable solutions to data centers by combining decarbonized power generation, reliable power distribution, high efficiency cooling systems and Integrated Digital Solutions. We seek to empower our customers through the complete lifecycle from design phase to post deployment with actionable insights, solutions and services. This initiative represents a key step in MHI's broader global strategy to expand its data center cooling portfolio, with a strong focus on high-density AI workloads, sustainability, and industrial-grade reliability.(*1) This represents MHI Group's share of the centrifugal chiller market in Japan.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.