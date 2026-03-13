TOKYO, Mar 13, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, today completed the handover of WAKASHIO MARU, a training ship for National Institute of Technology, Toyama College (NIT, Toyama College). The handover followed a christening and launch ceremony for the ship in October 2025 at the Enoura Plant of MHI's Shimonoseki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Yamaguchi Prefecture, and the completion of interior work and sea trials.This is the fifth generation training ship for NIT, Toyama College, and the first replacement ship for the school in 31 years since 1995. It is the first ship Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has built for the school. The ship will be utilized for navigation practice, operations, and ocean-related research, along with various other educational and community contribution activities to develop marine sector human resources, contribute to local communities, and disseminate maritime-related messages. The ship is also equipped to provide a range of disaster support functions, including transporting relief supplies and providing housing facilities in the event of a natural disaster.Going forward, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will continue to support its customers and the advancement of society by leveraging its synergy with MHI Group to build ships that embody even more advanced development and design for the maritime field, and contribute to the training of next-generation maritime officers, and oceanographic surveys.Main Specifications of the WAKASHIO MARUOwner: National Institute of Technology, Toyama College(NIT, Toyama College)LOA: 56.48 metersBeam: 10.60 metersDepth: 5.95 metersGross tonnage: 389 tonnesCapacity: Approx. 60 personsService speed: 12.5 knotsAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.