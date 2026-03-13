

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer prices increased in February after a slight decline in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-over-year in February, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in January. Further, this was the highest inflation rate since January 2025, when prices increased 0.7 percent.



The rebound in February was mainly driven by a 9.5 percent surge in utility costs. Meanwhile, inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased somewhat to 1.4 percent from 1.6 percent. Clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.1 percent, and transport charges remained flat.



Monthly, consumer prices climbed 1.1 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in January.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose at a faster pace of 1.8 percent annually in February versus a 1.0 percent rise in January. Moreover, this was the highest inflation in five months.



