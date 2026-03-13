Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - Thor Explorations (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ (here) an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the results of a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the development of Douta Gold project located in Senegal (the "Project" or "Douta"). The results of the PFS were previously reported in the Company's news release dated January 26, 2026. There are no material differences in the Report from those results, the highlights of which can be seen below:

PFS HIGHLIGHTS

Pre-tax project NPV5% of US$908 million and IRR of 73% (100% equity basis) at a long-term gold price assumption of US$3,500/oz.

Post-tax project NPV5% of US$633 million and IRR of 61% (100% equity basis) at a long-term gold price assumption of US$3,500/oz calculated using statutory Senegalese tax rates and excluding any fiscal incentives expected to be granted under the Mining Convention.

Strong early cashflow, with gold production of 411koz in the first four years of oxide and transitional ore feed ("Oxide Ore Phase") at an all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") of US$1,493/oz, generating a pre-tax cashflow of US$814 million resulting in US$561 million of net cashflow post repayment of Project capital with an anticipated payback period of 11 months following the start of processing.

Significant leverage to higher gold prices - at recent spot gold prices of circa US$4,250/oz the pre-tax NPV5% increases to US$1.43 billion (100% equity basis) with an IRR of 102% and an anticipated payback of nine months from the start of processing.

Long-life production profile delivering 1.0 million ounces ("Moz") of gold from 37 million tonnes ("Mt") of mill feed grading an average of 1.03 grammes per tonne gold ("g/t Au") (containing 1.2Moz) over 12.6 years of operations.

Two phase production profile comprised of the Oxide Ore Phase and the Primary Ore Phase.

Low initial project capital of US$254 million and Life of Mine ("LOM") AISC of ~US$1,890/oz, supporting strong margins throughout the LOM.

Project is to be entirely funded from the Company's cash reserves and project financing.

The Ministry of Environment approved the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") in January 2026.