Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change 13-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 March 2026 Genel Energy plc Directorate Change Genel Energy plc ('Genel') announces that Sir Dominick Chilcott has indicated his intention to retire from the Board of Genel at the AGM in May 2026. Sir Dominick Chilcott has served for just under two years at Genel as Non-Executive Director, a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. Patrick Allman-Ward, Chair of Genel Energy, said: "In my short time at Genel it has been a pleasure to work with Sir Dominick and benefit from his geopolitical knowledge and experience. On behalf of the Board, we wish him all the best with his other commitments." -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements Vigo Consulting +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

