Freitag, 13.03.2026
Der nächste Lithium-Runner? EMP startet entscheidende Engineering-Phase
Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change 
13-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 March 2026 

Genel Energy plc 

Directorate Change 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel') announces that Sir Dominick Chilcott has indicated his intention to retire from the Board of 
Genel at the AGM in May 2026. 

Sir Dominick Chilcott has served for just under two years at Genel as Non-Executive Director, a member of the 
Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. 

Patrick Allman-Ward, Chair of Genel Energy, said: 

"In my short time at Genel it has been a pleasure to work with Sir Dominick and benefit from his geopolitical knowledge 
and experience.  On behalf of the Board, we wish him all the best with his other commitments." 

-ends- 

For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
           +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements 

Vigo Consulting 
           +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 420928 
EQS News ID:  2290786 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2290786&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
