

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 4-day low of 0.7026 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 0.7093.



Against the yen, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slipped to 3-day lows of 112.04, 1.6328 and 0.9599 from early highs of 112.89, 1.6252 and 0.9661, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.69 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen, 1.67 against the euro and 0.95 against the loonie.



