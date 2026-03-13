

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the U.S. dollar and the yen in the European session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 1.3716 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 1.3668.



Against the yen, the loonie slipped to a 2-day low of 116.63 against yen, from an early high of 117.02.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.38 against the greenback and 115.00 against the yen.



