

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The NZ dollar depreciated to a 13-year low of 1.2121 against the Australian dollar and nearly a 2-month low of 0.5806 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 1.2082 and 0.5862, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi slid to 4-day lows of 92.56 and 1.9769 from early highs of 93.27 and 1.9665, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.22 against the aussie, 0.56 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen and 1.99 against the euro.



