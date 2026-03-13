

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation moderated further in February to the lowest level in seven months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 9.3 percent year-on-year in February, slower than the 9.6 percent increase in January. Moreover, this was the slowest inflation since July 2025, when prices climbed 7.8 percent.



Inflation based on non-food products eased to 9.41 percent from 9.99 percent, and that on services moderated to 11.37 percent from 11.59 percent. On the other hand, the annual price growth in food products accelerated slightly to 7.89 percent from 7.86 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.59 percent.



The EU measure of inflation also softened to 8.3 percent from 8.5 percent.



